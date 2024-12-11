The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is a public letter. A letter filled with love. A letter filled with recognition. A letter filled with achieving the ‘impossible.”

It is almost the end of 2024, the year of ALL impossibilities being possible, and can I say you have achieved the impossible?

You came a long way. A way that was filled with heartache, grief, life lessons, and anxiety. What felt like a setback was really a setup for what you are meant to do in this world. I am forever proud of you. You have learned that life is more than just what society makes it to be. Life is more than just choosing a career. It is more than just “grinding for the bag.”

Life for you has been filled with true love. You have learned what loving yourself truly looks like and feels like. You have learned the definition of friendship. Through it all your friends have created joy in your heart that cannot be replaced. The love for your family has become invaluable rooted in memories of your late grandmother, laughter, and a reminder of where this kind of love stems from. A childlike love that makes you remember that through it all, your family will always be here for you…the best way they can.

I know it is hard for you to recognize your accomplishments…let alone celebrate them. But right now it is time. You began to live in an answered prayer…officially becoming a Registered Nursing Student. That has been such a cherishable experience for you. It has drawn you more to your purpose allowing you to open up to what truly is for you. The lessons learned in and out of the classroom are far more than just academics but experiences within LIFE . You are truly living in your ultimate calling, “take that risk, I got you.”

When I think of you, I think of a person filled with many passions learning to walk through fear rather than dwell in it. I see a person who has truly turned her growing pains into purpose. A purpose driven by love filled with light because of your heart’s desires.

This letter is more than just a blog post but a reminder to never let go of who you are and what you stand for. You have accomplished many things and not all outcomes were the best, but here you are today living through it all. This is a letter written for you and by you. But it is a public STATEMENT because people deserve to learn who you truly are.

This is what you stand for.

Love by,

Diana