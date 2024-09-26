The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Quizzes, classes, schedules, deadlines, sports, career fairs, clubs, networking, jobs, internships and so much more- college can feel like a huge whirlwind of one thing after another, spinning in a non-stop spiral. It’s honestly one of the most stressful and exciting times in our lives, being our first exposure to the real world. Plus, college is often when we get to figure out who we really are and what we want to do in life. That said, it’s also the first time that we’re exposed to having some of the real, big responsibilities of adult life, such as taxes and living alone for the first time.

With only one year left in my undergraduate experience, there is so much that I’ve learned in my time as a college student, and there are still so many things left that I can’t wait to experience. I want to share a few tips for students who are just starting out.

LEARN YOUR LIMITS AND KNOW WHEN TO SAY NO. As someone who likes to be involved with a lot of extracurriculars and stay busy, something I’ve learned the hard way is just how important having balance and setting boundaries are. As a part-time bookseller at my campus bookstore, writer for Her Campus, PRSSA club member, and active member of my church, I have a lot on my plate, not to mention my responsibilities as a student. There have been many times when I’d overcommitted to too many activities that were super fun, but left me feeling drained. Therefore, it’s important for you to learn your limits and set the proper boundaries for yourself.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW EXPERIENCES. I’ve gotten to try a lot of cool, new things in college, such as going to football and baseball games, working with a real non-profit client, and completing some really cool communications projects analyzing the marketing strategies of companies like Sephora. I also recently went to The Uncaging- FIU’s Homecoming carnival- and got to go on a bunch of fun rides. Take advantage of all of the great opportunities and activities that your school offers, including career fairs and networking events, as they can help you in your future career.

JOIN CLUBS. One of the best things that you can do to make the most of your college experience is join clubs. Whether it be for a professional interest or a fun hobby, there are so many benefits to joining a club in college, and it can lead to you meeting some really cool people.

STUDY ON CAMPUS. Find that perfect study spot that offers a change of scenery, like an outdoor bench, library table, or cafe booth. If you have to study, you might as well try to romanticize it!

Last but not least, HAVE FUN AND ENJOY THE EXPERIENCE! College goes by way faster than you expect it to, so don’t waste it and try to make the most of it, making sure you do what you have to do in order for you to meet all of your goals. The college experience is worth living to the fullest!