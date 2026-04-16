​​Charleston, South Carolina: An Itinerary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many people associate Charleston with Outer Banks, which is fair because the show was filmed in various locations around Charleston, South Carolina, but Outer Banks doesn’t cover even half of what an amazing city this is. As someone who grew up coming here despite residing in a different state, Charleston has become a second home to me. These are places I’ll never grow tired of, and which you should visit when you’re near the area—or hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll plan a visit on your own.

The Battery

If you recall from Outer Banks Season 2, Sarah and John B reunite with the others at “The Battery.” This seawall was named after an artillery battery that used to be in White Point Garden. Wealthy families built their homes along the waterfront, and it has now become a popular strolling area where people enjoy scenic views of historical landmarks such as Fort Sumter and the Sullivan’s Island Lighthouse.

As you continue walking toward White Point Garden, also known as Battery Park, you’ll find an area filled with large, beautiful trees and a single gazebo in the center. Don’t be surprised if, one day while strolling by, you see a full wedding ceremony taking place, as this has become a popular spot for couples to elope and hold ceremonies.

King Street

One of my favorite places to visit, tire my legs out, and spend all my money is King Street in downtown Charleston. This area is divided into three sections: Lower, Middle, and Upper King.

In Lower King, you’ll be surrounded by antique shops that take you back through Charleston’s history. Here, you can immerse yourself in historical items such as aged furniture, vintage collectibles, and unique pieces of art that can be used as décor in your home.

Middle King is where you’ll find me most of the time. This section is essentially retail therapy, as it is home to a variety of shops and boutiques, from well-known brands to stores you can only find in Charleston.

Upper King is all about dining and nightlife. In this section, you’ll have endless options for restaurants, and when night falls, plenty of places to enjoy yourself.

Charleston City Market

Ready to dive deeper into the city’s atmosphere? Charleston City Market is where you’ll experience the city’s unique culture, history, and Southern charm. This market is one of the oldest public markets in the country.

With a variety of local artisans, culinary offerings, and vendors, you won’t leave empty-handed. One of the most famous attractions here is the “basket ladies,” artisans who weave baskets using materials such as sweetgrass and palmetto leaves. On certain weekends, the market extends into the night, allowing you to enjoy live entertainment.

Sullivan’s Island

Lastly, for a more peaceful way to end the day or your trip to Charleston, visit Sullivan’s Island. This coastal town is known for its rich history, particularly from the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. You can spend time on its beautiful beaches sunbathing, or explore historical sites like Fort Moultrie National Historical Park. There are also other activities to enjoy, such as visiting the lighthouse, exploring the “UFO house,” and trying the delicious food options the island has to offer.

These are just a few of the locations I would recommend visiting while in Charleston. There are so many things to do and places to explore, but these are at the heart of the city. What started as a place I visited as a tourist has become my second home, filled with places I truly enjoy returning to. I hope that after reading this, your interest is piqued. I highly recommend researching Charleston, because this article doesn’t do any justice to how beautiful that city truly is.