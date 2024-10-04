This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

Whether you’re a freshman or a senior, the start of the fall semester can be extremely stressful. Everyone needs a self care day every once in a while; especially if you’re a college student. Navigating classes, extracurriculars, social life, and a job can get super overwhelming, so here’s an couple ways you can destress this fall semester:

Pick up a new book!

Even if reading isn’t one of your hobbies, pick up a book you find interesting. Taking a break and doing something recreationally can give you a fresh state of mind, and therefore help you complete any pending tasks for school. Plus, you might find you actually enjoy it! Settle down for the evening, drink some tea, and read for a while! I promise it’s not as boring as it sounds. Try it out!

2. Journaling.

Reflecting on your day or about anything that has been bothering you can really help you recharge and tackle the rest of your day. Letting go of all the noise in your head and writing it out can help you destress way more than you might think. Sometimes, the things we keep to ourselves hold us back in our every day lives. Whether it be journaling or scrapbooking, try it out this semester and let your brain take a breath.

3. Always allow yourself one day of the week to do whatever makes you happy.

Giving yourself the time to have day off (whether you go out or even stay in and watch a movie) can be essential to your mental health. This will also help with your overall mood, motivation, creativity and even benefit you in the long run. Working 24/7 can tire you out and be extremely damaging to your well being, so make sure you take some time off and do things you enjoy!

4. Take a walk.

Going outside and taking that first deep breath of air is so underrated. It also helps establish a clear mind and ground you and your thoughts for that time. This refresh could be just what you needed to finish that last assignment you’ve been putting off.

Incorporating these activities into your routine can significantly enhance your well-being and help manage stress. Embrace the season’s beauty by engaging in creative projects, or spending time with friends. By prioritizing self-care and enjoying the autumn vibes, you’ll cultivate a more balanced and positive mindset as you navigate your college experience.