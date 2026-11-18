This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a chronically online college student like me, you’ve probably seen videos about a new trend called “Brain Stacking.” And if not, well, you’ve come to the right place!

If you go on Instagram or TikTok and search up for “Brain Stacking,” you can find thousands of videos, and the basic idea is this: We put down our screens and partake in multiple analog activities for a selected period of time in one sitting. These activities can include coloring, word searches, sudoku, reading, puzzle books, journaling, and many more.

There are a lot of reasons why it has so much appeal. For starters, it helps reduce screen time. There are brain stacking videos where the person specifies that their routine is right after they wake up or right before they go to sleep. This recent longing to disconnect from screens and participate in hobbies can definitely encourage brain stacking. I can definitely testify that these videos have helped me get more into coloring and sudoku. And then, of course, there’s the aesthetic feel. When some of the videos have the person lighting a candle and showing off an iced coffee while calming down their brain, it’s easy to get sucked into the coziness.

However, there’s been some debate regarding the trend and how it can play into consumerism. If we’re buying multiple books, pens, and markers to satisfy a six-step brain stacking routine, and then repeating the process when they’re all complete, money can become a worrying factor. Plus, multiple activities back-to-back could feel overwhelming, especially if it’s your first time trying it. We wouldn’t want to purchase all these activities just to possibly get bored and unmotivated.

However, when we look at the videos as inspiration and not a blueprint, it could make brain stacking feel more personal. We shouldn’t do it because it looks cool; we should do it because it’s what we enjoy. And we shouldn’t be afraid to modify it. For example, while the trend at its core is to decrease screen time, I’ve seen multiple people include their iPads in their routines. While “brain stacking” is technically a trend, it doesn’t have to be. Instead, focus on the hobbies you enjoy, but also, don’t be afraid to try new things.