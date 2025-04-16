A list of Comfort Books to add to your TBR this Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is just a few weeks away, and with the workload from this spring semester, it’s high time to unwind and pick up your favorite comfort books! Here’s a list of some books that are character driven as well as plot driven that you absolutely need to add to your “to be read” lists!

“Alex Approximately” by Jenn Bennett – If you enjoy a cute summer romance novel, This is the perfect book for you! This story follows Bailey, a girl who moves to California to meet her online crush, Alex. Without giving too much away, Bailey explores online versus real-life relationships as she adjusts to her new life in California. Also, it’s worth mentioning that this story includes the enemies-to-lovers trope. Enjoy!

“Summer in The City” by Alex Aster – If you’ve been wanting to pick up a new, swoony, and fast-paced rom-com book, “Summer in the City” is for you! This love story takes place in New York City where we follow Elle, a twenty-seven year old screenwriter who just moved in, and she’s not a fan of her next door neighbor, “Billionaire Bachelor” Parker Warren. Do I need to say more?

“Just For the Summer” by Abby Jimenez – One of my favorite summer romance books, this story follows Emma and Justin, both who are convinced they carry this “curse” entailing that every person they go on a date with immediately finds their soulmate afterwards. With this in mind, they come up with the idea of canceling each other’s curses by going out with one another. While this idea may seem crazy, this story is filled with humor and scenes that will make your heart melt with joy.

Honorable mentions: A few other Abby Jimenez books feature just as sweet and wholesome love stories you’ll need to add to your “to be read” lists!

“Yours Truly”

“The Friend Zone”

“Part of Your World”

“The Summer of Broken” Rules by K. L. Walther – Swifties, you’ll be excited to hear that this book has tons of Taylor Swift references laced throughout the entire story! This novel features a summer romance that takes place at a family vineyard where they are reuniting for yet another summer of fun. With a wedding to attend, there are lots of people around— especially single groomsmen for our main character to fall for!

“All Rhodes Lead Here” by Mariana Zapata – Mariana Zapata is the queen of slow-burn romances. If you love a romance story that features “Bridgerton” level pining, it’s time to pick up this book.This novel beholds a small town romance along with a mystery in need of solving. As Aurora moves back to her hometown to unmask the truth about her mother, she is met with much more as she looks for a fresh new start. The tension between the main character and the love interest alone is reason enough to pick up this novel.

“The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer” – Here’s a trilogy you can binge! This paranormal romance follows the main character Mara Dyer as she moves to Miami, Florida (bonus points for the 305 representation!) as she attempts to have a fresh start after experiencing something traumatic that changes her life forever. I don’t want to give too much away, because the plot twists in this series are 10/10. Yes, there’s lots of romance and he’s British. A book series that takes place in Miami with the love interest being British? Sign me up!

“Kingdom of The Wicked” by Kerri Maniscalco – I had to provide you with at least one romantasy novel. This plot involves two sisters, one getting murdered, and a huge mystery to be solved. Emelia, the main character, is a witch, and she grew up her whole life learning to avoid the wicked at all costs. Until one night, she encounters one of the Seven Princes of Hell, and she’ll have to learn to trust him in order to uncover the mystery of her murdered twin sister. Good news is the story doesn’t end with “Kingdom of the Wicked”, there are two other novels in this trilogy that you can read right after!

Summer feels like the sun on your skin, an iced matcha latte in your hand, and a heart-melting romance novel taking you away from reality. There are many other books that are waiting to be read, however these are just a few recommendations to get your reading filled summer started.