This blog post is a different turn for me but is something that I enjoy deeply…

Viny Collecting

I became a vinyl collector a few years ago as a hobby, and since then, I have fallen in love with how much music resonates with me. Each vinyl I collect corresponds to who I was and who I am today. The inspiration I have gained throughout has changed my emotions and perspective, allowing me to live in nostalgia.

As I’ve built my vinyl collection over the years, I’ve realized that each record tells a story. They’re not just albums; they’re markers of who I was at certain moments in my life, reflections of how I felt and what I experienced. They serve as a remembrance of time, of a person, and of an era that shaped me.

The artists I’ve chosen to collect hold deep meaning for me. They represent the various stages of my life, and each album encapsulates a different emotion, a different phase in my personal growth. The physical act of collecting vinyl is not just about owning music; it’s about cherishing the memories, feelings, and lessons that each album embodies.

Kehlani—SweetSexySavage: A Journey Through Teenage Emotion

One of my most treasured records is Kehlani’s SweetSexySavage, which has accompanied me since my middle school years. When I first listened to this album, I didn’t fully understand the depth of her lyrics or the complexity of the emotions she conveyed. I was fourteen, still finding my way through adolescence, still figuring out my identity, and navigating the emotional rollercoaster of growing up. But there was something about her voice, her rawness, that spoke to me even in my youth.

Kehlani’s ability to express vulnerability and strength in the same breath resonated with me the most. Although I did not experience everything Kehlani went through when I was fourteen years old, her songs carried a variation of emotions that could be felt deeply. Through her vocals and lyrics, I could feel the emotions that she felt. She became a part of my story, a symbol of self-love and resilience that carried me through those turbulent years.

Alicia Keys—The Element of Freedom: A Soundtrack to Overcoming Struggles

Alicia Keys’ The Element of Freedom album feels like a journal to me, one where the artist pours out her soul through every note and lyric. It’s an album of remembrance, reflection, and most importantly, of healing. There was a time when I was facing personal struggles, moments that left me feeling lost and unsure of my path. But when I listened to this album, I found the inspiration I needed to keep going.

The standout track for me is “Wait Til You See My Smile.” The melody itself is uplifting, but the message it carries is even more powerful. Alicia’s voice is a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is a light that can be found. It’s an anthem of resilience, a song that taught me that pain is temporary and that there is always beauty in overcoming challenges. Music like this doesn’t just fill your ears…it fills your heart and soul, leaving a lasting imprint that shapes who you become.

NSYNC—Home for Christmas: The Heartwarming Power of Nostalgia

Finally, NSYNC’s Home for Christmas is the record that brings me back to my childhood. It’s rooted in nostalgia, and every time I play it, I am immediately transported to my elementary school days, when the holidays were a time filled with joy, warmth, and togetherness. The song “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” will forever hold a special place in my heart because it connects to specific memories of our annual school Christmas program.

We had spent hours rehearsing for the annual performance, and the dedication we put into those practices at such a young age was something I’ve never forgotten. It was a time when every note and every lyric felt important, and we believed in the dedication we created together. As a member of the choir, music had the power to unite us as a group, and it continues to do so every time I listen to this album. The sound of the record takes me back to those school days, to the laughter of my friends, to the joy of singing with my classmates. Those moments shaped my love for music and my appreciation for the bonds it creates between people.

The Impact of Vinyl and Music on My Life

These albums and the artists behind them have had an invaluable impact on who I am today. They’ve shaped my emotional landscape, helped me navigate difficult moments, and filled me with nostalgia for the good times. They’ve allowed me to connect with the past while also growing and evolving in the present. And that’s the beauty of vinyl. It is not just about the music but the experience. It’s about how each album holds a part of you, how it becomes a reflection of your journey through life.

The vinyl itself is a tangible reminder of the emotions I’ve felt, the lessons I’ve learned, and the growth I’ve experienced. It’s a symbol of how music can be both a source of comfort and change. In a world where everything moves so fast, vinyl gives me a chance to slow down, listen, and fully absorb the moments that shaped me. Music and vinyl have become integral parts of my identity rooted in self-reflection. It describes times of joy and sorrow and timeless reminders of the person I’ve become.