A Wicked November- Girlhood Through Wicked

Once again, the emerald curtain is rising, and transporting us back to the Land of Oz. This November, ‘Wicked: For Good’ returns to remind us all about friendship through Elphaba Thropp and Glinda (The “Ga” is silent) Upland. There is more to their story than popularity and defying gravity. It reminds us that friendships are beautiful and complex, but they are staples in girlhood and allow us to be seen for who we truly are.

Although they are surrounded by magic, their emotions are human; they mirror our own lives in so many ways. When you try to be understood, searching for that sense of belonging and not fitting in with everyone else, just to name a few. However, they also show that friendship can bloom in even the most unlikely of places even if you are opposites. From Elphaba being misunderstood and bold to Glinda being beloved and admired by all, yet their friendship is real and incredibly strong once they connect. They show that friendship can develop into a sister-like bond in a short period of time, and that sometimes all we need is that one person.

At its heart, Wicked isn’t just the untold story of the Witches of Oz, it is a story of girlhood. Girlhood is messy, transformative, emotional but loving. It’s about deciding about who you want to be and finding yourself. Wicked truly is able to capture that with these two characters. Glinda at the time longs for acceptance from her peers however Elphaba rebels against the norm. Throughout the 2 hour movie these characters develop not only as a pair but also as individuals, Glinda takes after Elphaba and gains a sense of defiance and Elphaba comes out of her shell thanks to Glinda.

The story makes us consider what we believe to be ‘good’ and ‘wicked’. Elphaba is born differently; she looks at life from a different angle and won’t be silenced when she believes something is wrong; therefore, they label her as ‘Wicked’. However, with Glinda, she blends in; she does what she is told, she is easily manipulated by those in authority, and people look up to her, therefore making her the ‘good’. However, one cannot survive without the other, and this is something we will see in the next installment.

When you sit down in your pink or green for the next installment of the Wicked movie, remember that it is more than just a story; it is a mirror of girlhood, and that it is okay to make mistakes. May we be able to learn that we don’t need a spell book or a wand, just someone to see us for who we are we no one else does, a friendship that changes us for the better.