The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

1. Catch a Free Movie at SoundScape Park

Get ready for cozy Wednesday nights at SoundScape Park! Enjoy your favorite films on a giant 7,000-square-foot projection wall under the stars. Bring a blanket, some snacks, and your besties for the perfect movie night. It’s the ideal way to unwind midweek and soak in the cool fall evenings. Plus, it’s free, so why not make it a weekly tradition?

2. Go on a Stunning Fall Hike

After a sizzling summer, it’s time to hit the trails! Explore the beautiful Mahogany Hammock Trail in the Everglades and soak in the gorgeous views. Don’t forget your camera to capture the stunning scenery! The fresh air and natural beauty will rejuvenate your spirit. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking for a leisurely stroll, these trails are perfect for everyone.

3. Attend the South Beach Seafood Festival

Seafood lovers, rejoice! The South Beach Seafood Festival is back with mouthwatering bites and a chef showdown competition. Indulge in the freshest ocean delicacies and enjoy the culinary extravaganza. From private dinners to live music, this festival has it all. It’s a seafood paradise you won’t want to miss, so gather your friends and dive into the deliciousness!

4. Live it Up at III Points

III Points Festival is bringing the heat with an amazing lineup including Massive Attack and Kaytranada. Dance the night away and immerse yourself in the vibrant art scene at Mana Wynwood. It’s the ultimate music and art experience! With dozens of genre-spanning performers and local art showcases, there’s something for everyone. Get ready for two days of non-stop fun and creativity!

5. Stock Up on Pumpkins at a Pumpkin Patch

Take a break from the spooky and head to a pumpkin patch like Tinez Farms or The Berry Farm. Pick the perfect pumpkin for pie, decor, or carving, and enjoy a fun fall day with farm animals and more. It’s a great way to embrace the fall spirit and make lasting memories. Plus, you’ll have the cutest pumpkins to show off at home!

6. Test Your Bravery at a Haunted House

Halloween isn’t complete without a visit to a haunted house! Get your adrenaline pumping with a spine-chilling maze and spooky surprises. It’s the perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit. Whether you go with friends or dare to brave it alone, these haunted houses will give you the ultimate fright night experience. Don’t forget to scream – it’s all part of the fun!