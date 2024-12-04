5 Ways to gear up for Finals Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

The closer we get to winter break, also unfortunately means the closer we get to finals week. With these five tips, no matter what surprises are in store for you this finals week, you’ll be well prepared!

Check your syllabus

Syllabus are not just for the first week! Check your syllabus to see when exactly your final is and start using that information to organize how you’re going to study the material that you learned over the course of the semester. It’s always good to check in on it to make sure you’re well versed in what material will and won’t be included on your exam.

Use your resources

Whether it’s your notes from class, your professors’ slideshows, the library, the study rooms, or just asking your classmates to create a study group to prepare for the final exam, you have to use your resources that are already readily available to you. Being resourceful in a stressful time like finals week can help you study smarter, not longer.

Manage your time

For those who have more than one final this semester, you should figure out how you can divide and conquer— basically, how much and for how long you’re going to study for each and every one of your classes. You can achieve this by creating a schedule and testing your knowledge on each class to see which class needs the most attention.

Maddi Bazzocco

Take a break

Taking a break is probably one of the most important steps when studying for any kind of test. You don’t want to cause burnout or even more stress by not taking a break. Try incorporating something fun or relaxing to do on your study breaks to relieve the tension. Burnt out studying doesn’t help any of us do better.

Sleep

All-nighters could do you more harm than good when it comes to studying for your exams. Make sure you’re well rested so you have the mental energy to take on the exam, as well as the energy to keep studying for it.

No matter how you study for your finals, these tips can offer a grounding outline of what to keep in mind as you delve into finals week. Good luck!