5 Ways to gear up for Finals Week

Kelsey St Louis
The closer we get to winter break, also unfortunately means the closer we get to finals week. With these five tips, no matter what surprises are in store for you this finals week, you’ll be well prepared!

  1. Check your syllabus
 Syllabus are not just for the first week! Check your syllabus to see when exactly your final is and start using that information to organize how you’re going to study the material that you learned over the course of the semester. It’s always good to check in on it to make sure you’re well versed in what material will and won’t be included on your exam.

  1. Use your resources

 Whether it’s your notes from class,  your professors’ slideshows, the library, the study rooms, or just asking your classmates to create a study group to prepare for the final exam, you have to use your resources that are already readily available to you. Being resourceful in a stressful time like finals week can help you study smarter, not longer.

  1. Manage your time

For those who have more than one final this semester, you should figure out how you can divide and conquer— basically, how much and for how long you’re going to study for each and every one of your classes. You can achieve this by creating a schedule and testing your knowledge on each class to see which class needs the most attention.

  1. Take a break

Taking a break is probably one of the most important steps when studying for any kind of test. You don’t want to cause burnout or even more stress by not taking a break. Try incorporating something fun or relaxing to do on your study breaks to relieve the tension. Burnt out studying doesn’t help any of us do better.

  1. Sleep

All-nighters could do you more harm than good when it comes to studying for your exams. Make sure you’re well rested so you have the mental energy to take on the exam, as well as the energy to keep studying for it.

No matter how you study for your finals, these tips can offer a grounding outline of what to keep in mind as you delve into finals week. Good luck!

Kelsey is a pop culture, style and life writer for Her Campus. She covers multiple topics pertaining to current events in culture such as celebrity news and trends as well as lifestyle trends that are constantly trending online on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter. She hopes to be a writer for a fashion magazine eventually or a bestselling author. Culture is her main topic of choice because Kelsey Loves to stay current on all the latest trends. Kelsey is currently a senior at the Florida International University working towards her Bachelor's degree in communication focusing on the Organizational Communication track. In her free time Kelsey likes to spend endless hours on Pinterest creating the perfect mood boards for all of the different scenarios she creates in her head, Go thrift shopping based off of her everchanging wardrobe and personal style, hang out with friends and family, going to the movies theaters to watch the latest blockbuster, Spend her money at Tjmaxx, and watch her favorite guilty pleasure reality tv shows The Bachelorette and The Bachelor she may hate to admit that she watches it, but ask her who got sent home last week and she'll answer you before you even finish asking her.