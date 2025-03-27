The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is not only the perfect opportunity to clear out your closet but also to “clear out” your life. As the new season begins, there is nothing better than to start anew by decluttering your mind, refreshing your habits, and building new relationships. So, embrace the season of renewal and create space for growth and peace!

Here are five simple ways you can start your spring cleaning in order to feel more energized and motivated:

1. Declutter Your Mind

As someone who has difficulty letting go of negative thoughts, decluttering my mind is an important activity for me and my mental health. Some ways I’ve been able to do this are by making an effort to prioritize positive self-talk and remind myself of my goals and intentions. Some activities I enjoy that you could try out are journaling or meditation!

2. Change Your Routine

Spring is the perfect time to reflect on your daily habits and see whether they are actually helping you accomplish your goals. Maybe you need to incorporate a new morning workout or cut back on screen time. In my case, something as simple as waking up 1 hour earlier and writing down my to-do list has made a big difference in my life.

3. Organize Your Digital Space

This is something I try to do throughout the year, but everyone should do it without question as part of their spring cleaning. Having an overflowing inbox or a cluttered gallery photo can cause so much unnecessary stress and make it difficult for you to find important pictures or emails. You don’t have to do it all at once, but this spring you can start small by deleting unused apps or unsubscribing from emails that no longer serve you. Remember, a cleaner digital space can help clear your mind.

4. Evaluate Your Relationships

Take a moment to reflect on the people in your life—do they inspire you and support you or do they leave you feeling drained? If certain relationships make you feel exhausted, it may be time you consider establishing healthy boundaries. You could also reconnect with friends you’ve lost touch with or try to meet people who share your current goals and interests. For college students, a great option to meet new people is joining clubs, student organizations or going to events hosted by your university. Personally, I always feel inspired whenever I meet students who are also working hard toward their dreams. That’s why, this season, take this opportunity to reflect and surround yourself with people who inspire you.

5. Set Fresh Goals

Lastly, reflect on everything you want to do this year and consider updating or adding new goals you want to accomplish. Whether they’re personal or career-related, set realistic and attainable goals that can give you direction for the rest of the year.

So, as you can see, spring cleaning is about more than tidying your home, it’s also about decluttering your mind and organizing different areas of your life. By doing this, you will be able to refocus, reset, and bloom into the best version of yourself this 2025!