5 Decorations to Spruce Up Your Dorm Room

Dorm rooms tend to start off as barren living spaces, with white concrete walls and fake hardwood floors. But because they are so plain, they are blank canvases for us to decorate as we please. I’ve lived in two different dorm rooms and here is how I’ve made them feel like home.

Tapestries and Flags

Putting up tapestries and flags are a great way to decorate your dorm room’s walls. For example, mine are themed around Taylor Swift and Harry Potter. They are also super easy to hang! You just need command strips or push pins so that they leave minimal damage. Amazon has a great selection, and Etsy is another place to get them if you want to support small businesses.

LEDs and Other Lights

LED light strips may be a controversial decoration for a dorm because of the application process. They stick to the wall, meaning that when you take them off, they can take the paint with them, leaving you to pay a fine depending on your school’s policy. A great alternative for LED strips is a sunset or galaxy lamp. I use a sunset lamp that’s controlled by my phone, so I don’t even have to get out of bed to turn it on and I can choose any color I want. They’re basically like LED strips without the damage. Fairy lights are another great option that only require hooks and/or command strips to put up. Target and Amazon have great selections with different colors and styles for you to choose from.

DIY Clouds

While back to school shopping this year, I found a DIY cloud kit at Target. It’s pretty simple to put together and they look super cute! My only problem with these is that the light-up mechanism is very finicky and I haven’t been able to get them to light up.

Mirrors

Last year, I decided not to get any mirrors and ended up regretting it. This year, the one item I knew I wanted was an over-the-door mirror, and it has come in handy so many times. I always use it to check my outfit before going out in public and take cute selfies. Target and Walmart have affordable options for both over-the-door mirrors and adhesive mirrors. A desk mirror is also a great option, especially for doing makeup.

Tension Rods and Curtains

You may be thinking that this is a weird decoration to have in a dorm if there are already curtains on the windows, but curtains have so many uses. My dorms have historically had open closets, which can look a little weird. Putting up a tension rod with a curtain on it to hide your clothes makes the room look more cohesive and hides your things for when you have guests over. It’s also a great way to add to your dorm room’s theme or style!

These are just some of the decorations that I recommend and have gotten compliments on, with both practical and visual advantages. Your room should be unique and speak to who you are as a person, while also creating a vibrant space you’ll be happy living in.