5 Classic Movies that I’ll Be Revisiting this Halloween Season

From musicals to vampires and ghosts, here are 5 classic Halloween movies I can’t get enough of!

1. The rocky horror picture show (1975)

When Janet and Brad are stuck with a flat tire, they discover Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s mansion, a scientist. The musical takes you through a their journey as they encounter other inhabitants of Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s mansion, and new things abiut themselves, as well.

2. Beetlejuice (1988)

After the Maitland’s die in a car accident, they are stuck as ghosts haunting their own residence and are unable to leave the area. After the Deetez’s move in, they make several efforts to scare them away, but to no avail. This attracts Beetlejuice, a dangerous and tricky spirit that quickly turns things south for both families.

3. the craft (1996)

Sarah attracts the attention of a group of witches who seek a fourth member for their rituals. When a spell causes a student to lose their hair, the girls start using their powers for evil.

4. the lost boys (1987)

After moving to Santa Clara, teenage brothers, Michael and Sam encounter a biker gang. As Michael gets closer to the group, he discovers that the gang are vampires. Sam formulates a plan to defeat them and save his brother before he gets turned.

5. corpse bride (2005)

The families of Victor and Victoria have planned an arranged marriage for both of them. One day, Victor is in the forest preparing for the wedding when he is dragged into the land of the dead by Emily, a dead bride who has taken an interest in Victor.

If you find the time to watch a movie this Halloween, keep these on your list!