4 Reasons Every Girl Should Have a Boy Bands Phase

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boybands are not a new concept by a long shot with the earliest ones dating back to the Beach Boys and The Beatles. With this, the obsession with them has not only grown but exploded into a worldwide phenomenon that becomes a stepping stone for many girls’ lives.

Music Expansion

Boy bands are usually pop music or more “happy music” in general. However, exposing yourself to boy bands can open up new realms of music. More often than not boy bands can have at least three members. They usually would have posted music beforehand or share what music they are into as well. By listening to their music it allows you to be potentially exposed to other genres that may interest you as well since you know you already like their current music.

Stan Culture

While stan culture can be a bit of a hassle and even, on some level, a whirlwind to get behind, it is a great source of community. Online spaces will always have people giving their opinions about different bands, the members of the band, and, of course, the music itself. Even without having the benefits of an in-person conversation, the sense of camaraderie you receive when sharing your opinions and even finding people who agree with you can give you that feeling of validation for the day. Even if someone doesn’t agree with you, having a discussion with duality and differing opinions about something that you like creates more open-minded behaviors.

Making Friends

One of the main staples of finding friends is finding things you can relate to. Music is a language that is universal and the almost “embarassing” or “silly” obsession with boybands can be a great ice breaker. I myself had a boyband phase, (Why Don’t We stans rise) and from that I have two life long friends who as of right now I have been friends with for almost eight years! Relating to another person about a boyband can sound childish or ridiculous but it makes conversation much more comfortable since you’re both feeling the same thing.

New Experiences

With music comes concerts and there’s nothing like a boyband concert. The amount of stories that have been written where the initial setting is at a One Direction concert is far too many to count! Boy bands usually have a distinct fan base so it’s more than likely that your fellow concert goers would have a lot of similarities to you. This makes going to a concert much more entertaining if you’re experiencing the exact same feeling with people who are so much like you. I went to my first concert the summer before my eighth grade year and later down the line I had found out a girl I was talking to in my Junior year of high-school went to the exact same concert! We reminisced about the experience and how we felt about it at the time.

If you were to ask me, I’d say there’s no harm in a little obsession and passion over a boy band. It’s always fun to discover new music, and in all honesty, music is such a raw form of expressing emotion. There’s no reason not to have a little fun with it and even take it to another level. Boy bands give that specific energy that you don’t get with a lot of other music, and I think missing that experience would be losing a really entertaining chapter in life.