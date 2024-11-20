4 Fun Things to Do in College that Aren’t Partying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

College has a reputation for being a time to experience life by partying, but not all colleges have a big party scene, or maybe that’s just not your cup of tea. If you’re at a commuter school like me, you either have to go off campus to do things or stay on campus and rot in bed all weekend. Here are some ways my friends and I have found to make college life fun without partying.

1. Dinner Parties

This started when my roommates and I started doing dinners together. After we had one such dinner with an extra guest, we decided that we wanted to invite our other friends, not just our on-campus friends. We started planning an Italian dinner, then a Halloween night, Thanksgiving night, and even more. It’s helped us grow closer, and we’ve even made new friends along the way. We have fun decorating, making food, and hanging out. Everyone enjoys these nights and looks forward to the next one.

2. Movie Nights

A fun, inexpensive activity is having movie nights at your dorm. If you have a TV or a projector, you can use that, but if not, no sweat! Use your computer, set it up on a table, and put on a movie. Everyone can take turns picking the movie for the night. You can make popcorn as well, and if people want to bring snacks, they can. Make it extra fun by having people come in pajamas.

3. Gym Activities

Most colleges have a gym on campus, and many of them offer free classes that students can take. At my university gym, these range from HIT workouts to ab routines. Some campuses even have activities like rope courses and kayaking. You can do them with friends or by yourself. I know college often doesn’t seem fun without friends, but learning to enjoy being by yourself is also pretty important.

4. Game Night

Last year, my friends and I started to do board game nights. These were a big hit with all of our friends. We found fun, unique games to play that weren’t Monopoly. If you don’t own board games, your dorm building might have a stash you can borrow from, or you can try digital games.

There are many ways to have fun while you’re at college. Yes, partying can be fun, but sometimes that kind of college experience isn’t for everyone. You have to learn to make do with the resources you have. Be creative and have fun!