  3 ways to input sustainability this Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

With Halloween just a week away, here are some things you can do to practice sustainability for this Fall holiday.

Finding a costume within your closet.

Depending on what you want to be this October 31st, you could possibly find some pieces in your closet. Weather it’s a cardigan, thigh-highs, or a plain long sleeve. That way these items have more use than just on Halloween.

Check your 2nd hand online resources

It’s not a bad idea to check your local thrift stores for some costume inspo, but the chances of finding exactly what you’re looking for are low. Which is why Ebay, Depop, Poshmark, and Mercari are your best friends! These websites are filled with vintage costumes or people who are selling last year’s costumes.

DIY!

Plan on decorating your room for the fall? Using materials such as construction paper, some twine and tape, you can DIY gorgeous leaves, pumpkins, or bats and hang up a beautiful banner that you can take down and use next year!

So whatever you choose to do this Halloween, there is always a way to incorporate some sustainable practices.