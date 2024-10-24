Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
halloween costumes enneagram types?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
halloween costumes enneagram types?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Scott Yamano/NETFLIX © 2020
Life

  3 ways to input sustainability this Halloween

Kelsey St Louis
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIU chapter.

With Halloween just a week away, here are some things you can do to practice sustainability for this Fall holiday.

  1. Finding a costume within your closet.

Depending on what you want to be this October 31st, you could possibly find some pieces in your closet. Weather it’s a cardigan, thigh-highs, or a plain long sleeve. That way these items have more use than just on Halloween. 

person holding assorted clothes in wooden hanger
Photo by Becca McHaffie from Unsplash
  1. Check your 2nd hand online resources 

It’s not a bad idea to check your local thrift stores for some costume inspo, but the chances of finding exactly what you’re looking for are low. Which is why Ebay, Depop, Poshmark, and Mercari are your best friends! These websites are filled with vintage costumes or people who are selling last year’s costumes. 

Woman holding card while operating silver laptop
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
  1. DIY!

Plan on decorating your room for the fall? Using materials such as construction paper, some twine and tape, you can DIY gorgeous leaves, pumpkins, or bats and hang up a beautiful banner that you can take down and use next year!

A coffee mug, leaves, and a book
Photo by Melk Hagelslag from Pixabay

So whatever you choose to do this Halloween, there is always a way to incorporate some sustainable practices.

Kelsey is a pop culture, style and life writer for Her Campus. She covers multiple topics pertaining to current events in culture such as celebrity news and trends as well as lifestyle trends that are constantly trending online on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter. She hopes to be a writer for a fashion magazine eventually or a bestselling author. Culture is her main topic of choice because Kelsey Loves to stay current on all the latest trends. Kelsey is currently a senior at the Florida International University working towards her Bachelor's degree in communication focusing on the Organizational Communication track. In her free time Kelsey likes to spend endless hours on Pinterest creating the perfect mood boards for all of the different scenarios she creates in her head, Go thrift shopping based off of her everchanging wardrobe and personal style, hang out with friends and family, going to the movies theaters to watch the latest blockbuster, Spend her money at Tjmaxx, and watch her favorite guilty pleasure reality tv shows The Bachelorette and The Bachelor she may hate to admit that she watches it, but ask her who got sent home last week and she'll answer you before you even finish asking her.