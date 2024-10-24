The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When people hear the word “Miami,” the first things they tend to think of are beaches and nightclubs, but there is so much more to it. There are so many amazing things to do in Miami that often get overlooked, so here’s a list of place to visit while you’re in town.

1. Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden: Are you looking for a place to appreciate the natural beauty of South Florida? If the answer is yes, yo should definitely visit Fairchild! This garden includes all of the plants, flowers, and foliage that you could ever want.

2. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens: Vizcaya has some of the prettiest art on the inside and gorgeous gardens on the outside. This is the perfect place for a photo-op, where you can gather some really good photos for any occasion. I got the chance to take my quinceañera photos here and this really was the perfect backdrop.

3. The Enchanted Dollhouse: The Enchanted Dollhouse is the cutest tea shop, offering a great place to take photos, hang out with friends, and enjoy tea and snacks. It also doubles as a venue that you can rent out to hold a larger event!

4. Keik Bakeshop: This all-pink, elegant bakeshop is full of delicious cakes, coffee, breakfast foods, and other sweet treats. It’s the kind of place that you should get dressed up for in order to take a lot of cute pictures. There are three locations across Miami, including a new location that recently opened in Coral Gables just this summer!

5. Superblue Miami: Full of incredible art and immersive experiences like no other, this museum is a must-see. Each room offers unique exhibits, such as art landscapes, mazes, waterfalls, and more!

6. Battle Racing: Are you a fan of Mario Kart? Have you ever been interested in go-karting and racing outside of video games? Well, Battle Racing is the place to go. You and a group of family or friends can take part in racing down real race tracks in a competition against one another. Players even get to use power ups to slow down other players, just like the Mario Kart games. There are two track options, each with their own price points, lap totals, race times, and speeds.

7. Venetian Pool: Located in Coral Gables, this public pool has been open since the 1920s and is an amazing spot for families to visit. Unfortunately, the pool is currently closed for renovations, but it will be reopened in May 2025, just in time for the summer!

8. Miami Design District: If you’re interested in art and high-end luxury brands, then this is the place for you! This area is surrounded by stunning architecture and features various high-end stores to shop at, such as Tiffany and Co., Hemes, and Dior.

9. Ocean Drive: There is nothing like taking a stroll down Ocean Drive near Miami Beach, looking at all of the beautiful shops, and eating at some really yummy restaurants right by the shore.

When it comes to Miami, there’s no limit to the creativity, excitement, and energy that the city offers, giving people of all ages and backgrounds a chance to embrace all of the fun the city has to offer. I hope you consider these locations when choosing what adventure you want to embark on next in this beautiful city!