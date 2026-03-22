What’s in My Sephora Cart this Month? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of the semester when I add and add things to my Sephora cart that I sadly probably will NOT buy. Makeup is so therapeutic for me, and I love reading about products that are about to drop. I could spend hours scrolling through PR unboxings and anything related to makeup. Is it bad that I want all the makeup I see? Furthermore, I will share everything I want to buy (in case any of my friends are reading this and want to buy it for me). Or if I can’t maybe it, maybe I can loosely influence one of you to buy, and I’ll just live vicariously through you.

This is one of the products that I’m close to buying. I know the reviews are slightly misleading, and some people love it while others say it’s not worth forty dollars. BUT my queen Toni Bravo swears by it, so I feel like I need to have it. Specifically, just because I’ve struggled to find a product that makes all my makeup look blurred together. I’m so intrigued by everything I’ve heard about this and feel myself so close to hitting the purchase button on it.

Sometimes I feel like I need MAKE UP FOR EVER to sponsor me, because I cannot stop talking about them. I promote them as if I were employed by them. I’ve been in the market for a new skin tint. Similar to my reasoning behind wanting to get the blurring balm powder, I want to try new complexion products. This might be a silly reason, but the packaging also looks so cute and almost nostalgic. This logic is the reason I have no money.

I love rhode, and I love anything that depuffs your face. I go through products faster than groceries. I know rhode has its controversies, and people with super complicated skincare issues haven’t been super fond of Ms. Hailey’s products. But I’ve actually really grown a fan of all of them. I love the idea of something having caffeine properties for depuffing and making your skin glow. As I’m writing this, I’m realizing that I just want products that will make me have a glowingly soft appearing skin.

Yes, I am a victim of blush blindness. Sometimes I choose to ignore it, sometimes I catch myself in the mirror looking a little bit like I got some sunburn. However, from what I’ve seen online, the finish of these seems so buttery and beautiful. As someone who likes to layer cream and powder blush, I need to get my hands on these. I’m such a fan of blush blindness, GIVE ME ALL THE BLUSH.

Who doesn’t love their makeup to be LOCKED DOWN? I’ve tried so many setting sprays, and I’m very picky about what works and doesn’t work. What I love about the reviews I’m seeing is that this product has a subtle glow, but still looks silky and smooth. I love a full beat makeup look, but on the days I’m trying to go for something less full on, I feel like this would be such a good product to try.

Anyway, this is indeed a challenge for everyone to try new products, take my recommendations, or not (I’m not the makeup police). But in writing this article, I’ve realized that I might ACTUALLY need to win the lottery to try all of these. Otherwise, I’m sadly going to have to admire from afar, watching all the makeup baddies try them in my place.