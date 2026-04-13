What It’s Actually Like to be a Fashion Intern in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of the spring semester, I started my first official fashion internship here in New York City! I am a Product Development and Production Intern at Tanya Taylor Designs. Basically, the team I work under is in charge of turning the design concepts into complete garments ready to be sold.

So, I wanted to share what a typical day as a fashion intern looks like for me. While my schedule tends to change around a lot, the general tasks and responsibilities tend to remain the same…

9:00 am

After taking the subway for about 30 minutes, I get to the office, drop off my stuff at my desk (which is a table in the kitchen where all the interns do their work), and make a cup of coffee while I wait for my supervisors to get settled in.

9:15 am

I then check in with my team to see what the goals are for the day and what tasks need to be done.

9:30 am

I take the train to the garment district (about 20 minutes) in order to run some errands. This usually includes picking up samples, dropping off materials and sourcing textiles and trims.

11:00 am

After that, I come back to the office with anything that I picked up and distribute everything to the right people. At this time in the day, I usually do some organizing in the textile library. We have bins and binders used for storing fabric headers and strike offs. That way, they can easily be referenced for future projects.

1:00 pm

I tend to take my lunch break at this time. My office gives me some money for lunch, so I have gone to some different places in the area including Chipotle, Pret, Sweetgreens and Tompkins Square Bagels.

2:00 pm

I walk back to the office after my lunch break. In the afternoons, I usually get the opportunity to sit in on fabric meetings and sample fittings. This is my favorite part of my internship because it feels the most hands-on and exciting!

4:00 pm

Finally, to wrap up the day, I usually continue with some more organizational work or ask any of the other teams if they need any help.

6:00 pm

My day is officially over and I take the subway back home!

While some days are busier and harder than others, I am truly enjoying this internship and have learned so much!