The Most Underrated Summer Ride for the Jersey Shore

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As someone who lives in the city 10 months out of the year, there’s no reason for me to spend money on a car. However, when I come home to the Jersey Shore in the summer, since I don’t have a bike, I’ve been contemplating other ways to get around without breaking the bank. My mind immediately brings me back to a weekend trip to Amsterdam, where I noticed all the pastel-colored Vespas people would ride around the city.

Now that I think about it, a Vespa seems like the perfect ride for the beach town roads. It both satisfies my motorcycle dreams while being much cheaper and relatively safer than both a car and a motorcycle, and now my heart is set on getting one as a summer ride. Here’s every reason I’ve found so far.

Price

I’d be lying if I said the price wasn’t one of the main reasons I’m so inclined to buy a Vespa. New versions in the U.S. typically range from $4,000-$6,000, which, I admit, at first, sounds like a lot. But let’s be real, compared to the price of a car or a motorcycle, most motorcycles normally cost above $12,000 and require an additional $1,000 or more for gear. So, this seems like a pretty reasonable price range.

Safety

Vespas are significantly slower than motorcycles, at speeds ranging from 30-80 mph, as compared to 100+ mph motorcycles. They definitely aren’t highway worthy, but to be honest, I don’t see myself going on the highway any time soon. This also contributes hugely to their safety factor, especially considering that many fatal motorcycle accidents happen on highways. Vespas are great for quick 20-30 minute rides. They’re perfect for rides to the beach, restaurants, the gym, or work. I don’t typically make long commutes anyway, so it fits my lifestyle flawlessly!

Aesthetic

I absolutely LOVE motorcycle aesthetics—the Harley Davidson merch and the loud engine roar—but I also think Vespas have a great fun-loving beach look. Their bright, lively colors make them the perfect summer vehicle. I’m obsessed with the light sage green ones. They’re also relatively smaller and easier to fit in a parking garage or parking space.

Enticed?

If this motivated you to look into getting a Vespa, you can get your license in NJ by

Being at least 17 years old

Pass vision and knowledge tests

Complete a moped road test or an approved Motorcycle Safety Education Program (MSEP)

I cannot wait to look into getting a Vespa, maybe not this summer, because I’m beyond broke, but hopefully next year!