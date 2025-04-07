Spring Nails to Save Your Sanity

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter.

Let’s get real—spring semester is no joke. Whether you’re coming off of spring break or crawling toward it, burnout is VERY real right now. With just a few weeks left, the only thing getting me through is daydreaming about summer and doing little things to relieve the academic stress. One of my favorite pick-me-ups? Getting my nails done.

Sure, it can be a splurge, but it’s a form of self-care that can go a long way. You know what they say: look good, feel good. Plus, a cute, fresh set of nails might be just the thing to lift your spirits and motivate you to power through that final push. Here are 10 adorable, spring-inspired nail designs to treat yourself and celebrate making it this far. You deserve it.

Green + pink action

Nothing screams spring like a fresh combo of pink and green pastels. Whether it’s floral or abstract, this duo is a soft, sunny way to channel the season.

Chrome french tips

For my minimal-but-glam girls, chrome French tips are having a moment. They’re shiny, elegant, and just edgy enough to stand out.

3d flowers

3D nail art is trending hard—especially flowers, butterflies, and seashells. This look is soft, feminine, and packed with texture that makes your nails pop!

Pink + yellow petals

Pink and yellow are no doubt a match made in springtime heaven. This playful combo of yellow French tips with pink florals is light, bright, and fun!

Easter inspired

Easter nails = peak spring energy. Eggs, baskets, and bunnies—oh my! There are so many cute ideas to play with, and this is one is definitely one of the most adorable!

AIrbrush

It looks complex, but airbrush nails are surprisingly simple to get at most salons. They give off major Easter egg vibes with a dreamy ombré effect that’s super customizable.

Martini inspired (my personal fav)

Okay, this one’s more summer-leaning, but hear me out: a martini-inspired mani is just the energy we need to make it to break. Picture yourself on a beach chair with a drink in hand—your nails should match that vibe!

jeweled flowers

Simple florals + sparkly gems = instant dopamine. This is perfect if you want something pretty but low-maintenance. Compliments guaranteed.

ombre flowers

This white-to-pink ombré with tiny floral accents somehow says “clean girl,” “spring break,” and “main character” all in one. I’m obsessed.

Strawberry inspired

Strawberries and soft pink? Name a cuter combo. Add in a little plaid, and you’ve got a cozy, aesthetic look that screams picnic season!

Treating yourself doesn’t have to be extravagant—it can be as simple as a fresh set of nails to remind yourself you’re doing amazing. School is stressful, and spring semester, especially, tests us all. So whether you book a nail appointment this week, I hope this list gave you a little boost. You’ve made it this far, and you deserve a moment to celebrate.