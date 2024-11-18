Ready to Discover Your Next Favorite Artists? Here Are 5 Underground Gems I’ve Been Gatekeeping

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

#1 – CANNONS

Though they classify themselves as an Indie/Alternative group, Cannons fuses deep house music with indie-electronic and ’80s synth-pop beats, making their music sound like a genre of its own. If you’re any bit of a Tame Impala fan, trust me when I say, you’ll fall in love with them.

Top Songs:

Fire For You

Bad Dream

Tunnel of You

#2 – TWO PEOPLE

Blending elements of rock, pop, and R&B, Two People produces dystopian rock tracks that are nothing short of pure artistry. Their number one hit, “Dream Steppin” is otherworldly and quite literally makes you feel like you’re levitating.

Top Songs:

Dream Steppin’

Loud

In The Garden

#3 – SAINT AVANGELINE

Saint Avangeline is an alternative artist whose rise to fame is very well deserved. With the voice of a literal angel, she makes every track so ethereal sounding. If Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish had a kid, it would be her. She pairs her vocals with gorgeous melodies that make her stand out IMMENSELY from other artists.

Top Songs:

Lilith

Gardener of Eden

Every Girl Gets Her Wish

#4 – XAVIER WULF

If you haven’t yet listened to Xavier Wulf, then I am your lord and savior because he is the true definition of an ARTIST. He’s more on the hip-hop/rap side yet he finds a way to make everything sound so nostalgic and memorable. He is truly one of a kind at his craft. GO LISTEN NOW!

Top Songs:

Hollow Be Thy Squad

First Light

Morning Dew

#5 – BLOW

If you’re an Arctic Monkeys fan, I guarantee you’ll love BLOW! Their music reminds me of the Arctic Monkeys’ “I Wanna Be Yours” and Lana Del Rey’s “Music to Watch Boys To” remix on TikTok. While technically indie pop, their unique sound feels like the perfect soundtrack for daydreaming.

Top Songs:

Dancing Waters

You Killed Me on the Moon