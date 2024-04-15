The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As adults, we are forced into a lifestyle we may not thrive in. The routine is the same, the work is the same, the meals are the same. Your life feels bland, and there just isn’t anything exciting anymore. There are moments where you wish you could scream in the middle of the street, but with hundreds of people around you, you are prone to feel shy or embarrassed. But honestly, who cares? It’s time to normalize being unhinged, chaotic, and messy, even in public, when things feel like they’re falling apart or when you need to just spice things up a bit for the plot).

Anyone who says they have their entire life together between the ages of 18-30 are completely lying to you. No one, even older adults, has a perfect life. Everybody goes through problems and needs a release at some point. Whether it’s a crazy night out, crying all day while mascara runs down your face, or smashing things in your home, it’s necessary to let it all out in whatever way you feel will do you justice.

Take Devi Vishwakumar from Never Have I Ever, for instance. That girl is the embodiment of unhinged. She is seen as a full on crazy girl and a walking red flag. In reality though, she just had a shit ton of problems she needed to push through and get out of her way. Were some of her coping mechanisms socially acceptable? Absolutely not, but they were understandable. I mean, her character was insanely jealous over a girl who was dating her ex while she was cheating on said ex. I’m not telling you to cheat on your significant other to let out some rage, please don’t do that. But it’s okay to act a little wild once in a while or a lot (in Devi’s case).



Just know that it is valid to be absolutely unhinged. Sleep at 4 am, get black out drunk, scream for no reason, be delusional, throw your clothes on the floor, and scare men off, obviously. Being unhinged should be normalized in society, and anyone who tells you differently can mind their own business. Just don’t end up as unhinged as Maxine Minx, and you’ll be fine…