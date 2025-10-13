My Current Sephora Faves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I do a full beat of makeup everywhere I go; I can’t help it. I love getting ready more than actually going to the place where I’m going. As someone who’s obsessed with wandering through the aisles of Sephora aimlessly, here are the products I recently keep rebuying, which, in my opinion, are worth spending the extra money on.

HUDA BEAUTY Easy Bake Blurring Loose Baking & Setting Powder: If you want the smoothest base, not a single crease on your face, this is the powder for you. I never really felt the need to use loose powder, but after discovering this gem, I’m never going back to a non-powder makeup routine.

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara: As a girly with the shortest eyelashes ever, who can’t get them to hold any sort of curl, this is my go-to mascara. Sometimes I want to buy 5 at a time because I know how quickly I’ll go through them. My personal favorite shade is the bright blue one. I love how it adds a pop of color to your eyes. If you wear this, you’re guaranteed to get compliments everywhere you go!

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner: As a lip liner LOVER, I’ve tried so many different ones. This one is my og, my ride or die. It’ll literally glide on your lips like butter. It looks great with any gloss or lipstick over it, or maybe even on its own. Every time I’ve lost one, I feel like a little piece of my heart died.

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush: I have a million of these (not actually, I wish). But you get the point, none of my other blushes compare. Every time I wear this, it doesn’t feel like blush; I feel like I’ve just been sitting outside in the sun and picked up some color on my cheeks. I wear it all day, every day, and it won’t budge or melt away.

Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm for Soothing + Hydration: As someone who feels the need to reapply her lip combo every 5 seconds, I know a thing or two about lip products. I hate when I’m walking and going about my day, just to have my hair stuck to my lip gloss. Not with this one, though my lips feel so soft the entire time, and my hair doesn’t stick to it.