Música Nueva: Hispanic Artist You’ll Want on Repeat

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From September 15th to October 15th, vendors are hitting the streets, parades are rolling in, and communities are gathering to display their Hispanic pride. I will always recommend supporting your local Hispanic businesses to show your support. Another way to show you support is by streaming these amazing Hispanic artists that I believe will be hitting the top charts in the near future, and you can help that happen.

The Two Lips

From Los Angeles, California, two best friends, Jewels and Andrea, met online and formed their own little duo, focusing on playful and dreamy sounds of bedroom pop. Forming in 2023, the duo has since then grown their audience with 54.2K on Instagram, 131.9K on TikTok, and 2M monthly listeners on Spotify. I first discovered them on TikTok and thought they were so cute and had the potential to make it far. Coachella recently released the lineup for this year’s festival, and The Two Lips landed themselves a spot in the lineup. I believe after Coachella, they will grow even more, just like what we saw with Chappel Roan. Being a Mexican American duo, they are breaking barriers and in only 2 years have grown so much! Their most popular songs: “Still Love You (todavía)“, “Talk“, and “Clue” @the2lips new two lips summer bop OTW 💋 !!! #thetwolips #newmusic #indiepop #thesundays #thecardigans #fyp #duo #xyzbca ♬ the two lips new song – The Two Lips

Vanita Leo

As a child of a Hispanic household, Selena Quintanilla raised me as well. The music that Vanita Leo makes is so reminiscent of Selena; her voice is so soft and gorgeous. You know, I was the first to pre-save her new album. Vanita Leo is a Mexican cumbia artist from Texas who has performed at music showcases and recently at the Texas Latino Pride Festival. Just earlier on September 19th, she released her first complete album, “Cumbiamante”. This album is romantic and deeply nostalgic. She has 37.3K followers on Instagram, 12.3K on TikTok, and 21.6K monthly listeners on Spotify. I strongly believe she will make it big very soon, & I am not one to gatekeep my favorite artist, so go listen to her new album! My favorite songs on her album are “San Antonio“, “solo tu bb“, and “Caballito“.

Chicano Mosh

This rock group is still considered pretty underground, so if you are looking to pull the “I only listen to lowkey artists,” here’s another to add to your playlist. With 5K followers on Instagram, 48K monthly listeners on Spotify, and 1K on TikTok, they have room for growth. A group of Mexican artists from Southern California ( as a Southern Californian myself, I believe that makes them even cooler). This group focuses on alternative rock with lots of vocal distortion, similar to Julian Casablancas. They dropped a new EP in May of this year titled Sol y Luna. I listened to a few of their songs, and I would recommend Xóchitl, Ojos Flojos, Betty Boop, and Luna Talavera. If you love alternative rock in both Spanish and English with an awesome guitar, you’ll love this. Trust. @chicanomosh What’s good! We’re Chicano Mosh! This is our song Ojos Flojos about addiction and the struggles of overcoming and dealing with it in a relationship. #newmusic #indie #indiemusic #cinematography #foryou ♬ original sound – Chicano Mosh

Sophie Castillo

Sophie Castillo is a Cuban & Colombian from London. She focuses on alternative indie pop “with a Latin twist,” according to her Spotify bio. She has 153K followers on Instagram and 73.6K on TikTok. Her most popular song, “Call Me By Your Name“, combines the softness of other Latina pop artists with the rhythmic sounds of bachata. Castillo recently released her new album, Like A Star. From listening to her older songs to those on the album, this album displays her growing confidence in her musical abilities. I love to see the progression in her music, and I am very hopeful for the albums that are yet to come. My favorite songs from her new album are: Luna Llena, The Betrayal, and El Mundo View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Manners Mag (@nomannersmagazine)

Luna LUna