In Your Winter Arc Era? Here’s Some Affordable Workout Gear That’ll Help You Look Cute AND Stay Motivated!

BRB, ENTERING OUR WINTER ARC, ESCAPISM GRIND, STANDING ON BUSINESS ERA!!!!!! I know getting to the gym during these brutally cold months feels nearly impossible, but trust me, with these comfortable, inexpensive workout clothes, you’ll surprise yourself with what your capable of this season!

LEGGINGS – AUROLA Dream Collection Workout Leggings for Women High Waist Seamless Scrunch Athletic Running Gym Fitness Active Pants

https://a.co/d/8YhgmZp

For just $36.99, these are the most high-quality, stretchy, comfortable leggings I have ever worn. They don’t scrunch up, they’re squat-proof, and they’re available in over 30 different colors! Keep in mind, this is coming from someone who’s also tried leggings from higher-priced athleisure brands, like Gymshark, Fabletics, Athleta and, Lululemon.

SHORTS – AUROLA Dream Collection Women Workout Shorts High Waist Gym Shorts, Scrunch Butt Seamless Athletic Shorts

https://a.co/d/hz7LvVr

Similar to their leggings, these shorts are extremely comfy. They run for $24.99 and are available in such a wide variety of colors, there’s something for everyone! Now, I know Gymshark shorts, at least on me, always tend to ride up and get annoying during running and cardio sessions, but these stay in place my entire workout, making it much easier for me to focus on my routine.

SPORTS BRAS – CRZ YOGA Butterluxe V Neck Strappy Sports Bras for Women – Thin Spaghetti Strap Padded Bra Sexy Wireless Yoga Bra Crop Top

https://a.co/d/0Ze2eXh

Imma put you guys on right now (I’ve been gatekeeping this one for a while). This bra right here is TOP TIER and probably the most memorable sports bra you will ever wear. It’s padded just enough so you have support but not enough to make it suffocating, it’s super soft, and it’s my favorite bra to wear for both cardio and lifting sessions. For $28.00 it’s still a steal compared with other athletic wear brands and the spaghetti strap back is so flattering! *chef’s kiss!

SHIRTS – Loovoo Women Workout Shirts 1/2/3 Pack Athletic Compression Tee Dry Fit Yoga Gym Basic Tops

https://a.co/d/9hhmmYi

At only $29.99 for 2, these compression shirts are so worth it. They are sweat proof, soft, and tight-fitting, giving you that snatched hourglass look! They are more high quality and last longer than other brands as well.

I hope you guys enjoyed the list! I kept it sweet and simple, since, in my opinion, nothing beats these top-notch winners! HAPPY GYM SEASON, TIME TO GRIND!!!!