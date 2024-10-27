I went to the Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest in Washington Square Park: Here’s What Went Down 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Call me by your name, Beautiful Boy, Dune, or Willy Wonky, Timothée Chalamet has been everywhere in the past few years. Today he was in Washington Square Park in NYC or was it him? Or was it all the impersonators? OR was it BOTH?

A couple of weeks ago, people started seeing a flyer posted promoting a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest in the park. In New York, it can sometimes be deceiving about what’s a legit event and what’s not, so I’m sure there was some uncertainty about whether or not the competition was on. However, with the internet, things quickly escalated. On the RSVP app, it turned out that around 2,400 people said they were attending.

The day finally comes so I decide to go downtown to see if any Timothée Chalamets will show up and show out. And boy did they. At the foot of the Washington Square Arch, there was an immense crowd of people it was pretty difficult to distinguish who was participating, who was spectating, and who was judging. After standing in a crowd for a few minutes we saw another crowd with a red carpet rolled out, and the organizers of the events there. As both crowds merged you could see a couple of the contestants amongst the spectators.

Just as the event was getting started the park ranger quickly shut it down. There was a sense of chaos, and no one knew what was going on. The organizers made it their mission to relocate the event and not let the fans down. They had a tall trophy and we were told to follow the trophy. The crowd flooded down the streets of the city, to the common person this would’ve looked like a parade or maybe even a protest, but nope just the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest!

After following the trophy around for a few minutes the crowd stumbled into an empty park and the contest was on its way. Different Timothées stood in front of the crowd as they chanted yes or no, for one of the first rounds. A few blocks over however chaos was still underway in Washington Square Park. One of the Timothée Chalamet lookalikes was getting arrested, who knows what he did. BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY, the REAL Timothée Chalamet showed up. Yes, you read that right, Timothée Chalamet at his own lookalike contest. And the crowd went wild (rightfully so).

Back at the contest, the contestants were dwindling down, and every round more and more were voted off. Eventually, it was down to two people one Willy Wonka and another Timothée Chalamet. While I’ll try to keep my opinion out of this on who I think should’ve, I’ll just tell you, that it was Willy Wonka.

After the competition, everyone gathered around the Timothée Chalamets and took pictures with them, hyped them up, and exchanged Instagrams and numbers, because who doesn’t want their own personal Timothée Chalamet?

This was one of those events that was super random, super spontaneous, and extremely chaotic, but it just adds to the list of reasons why I love living in New York. Sooo uhh when’s the Harry Styles lookalike competition?