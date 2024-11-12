Gladiator II Review (except we didn’t watch the first movie)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter.

Hi! We are Natalie Ciejek and Emilia Cafiso, two business students at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. Last Thursday, we got the opportunity to see a pre-screening of the second Gladiator movie, which premieres nationwide on November 22nd.

Let’s address the elephant in the HerCampus article: we have not seen the first Gladiator movie. However, this is a good thing, as we did not bring any expectations from the Oscar-Best-Picture-winning film. Except for a quick ChatGPT explanation, we went in blind.

Honestly, watching the first movie wasn’t necessary to enjoy the second. As soon as Pedro Pascal appeared on the screen, Roman flag flowing in the crisp sea air behind him, we knew that Gladiator II would follow your typical “destined for greatness” plotline.

After waiting thirty minutes in freezing cold Times Square, we were shuffled up several escalators to an assigned theater. Our fellow movie-goers were throwing their bags and coats on every available seat, meaning the two of us and another friend had to split up. When Emilia got up at the end of the movie, she realized that the seat next to her had been occupied by an elderly woman’s Goyard bag the entire time. RIP Natalie.

The credits, surprisingly placed at the start of the film, began rolling around 7:15 while people were still making their way in from concessions. The beginning sequence was beautiful; the stop-motion animation felt like it had been taken directly from caveman paintings.

Although predictable, the story was incredibly engaging. Gladiator II balanced its serious and action-filled scenes well while (supposedly) maintaining a similar level of gore to the first movie. All we can say without spoiling is that the average viewer will learn approximately ten new ways to kill someone by impalement. Emilia had to turn around in her seat several times and look at Natalie instead of the screen. Gladiator II is not for the faint of heart.

The costume design and makeup were great depictions of how people dressed in the Roman Empire. We are 100% certain that no toothbrushes were used during this period, so Paul Mescal’s fellow gladiators all had dirty, rotting teeth. Romans of the higher class, such as the twin emperors Caracalla and Geta, portrayed by Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger, wore white face paint because a pale complexion was considered beautiful.

Paul Mescal gave a varied performance as the Roman Empire’s Luke Skywalker, frequently calling back to lines made famous by the first movie. Mescal couldn’t stand up on his own two feet as Lucius, an orphaned farmer living in the African panhandle. Depressed by the events at the beginning of Gladiator II until he wasn’t, Lucius quickly turned around to defend himself.

Unfortunately, the twin emperors were the only queer-coded characters in the film. Based on Beavis and Butthead, Caracalla and Geta stumbled around the screen, making quips about men fighting on their behalf and pet monkeys. Queer people are still severely underrepresented in media, and even when they are included, it’s for the butt of a joke.

On the other hand, Denzel Washington proved once again what a tour-de-force he is. The ease with which he commanded every scene was remarkable, and we here at FIT HerCampus believe that Denzel should win every award for the rest of time.

After the screening, Darby Cheever, NYU student and lover of the screen, said that “the choreography of the fight scenes was beautifully done. Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington’s performances were the standouts for me.”

Throughout the film, Natalie and Emilia repeatedly turned to each other and gasped at shocking twists and the occasional Pedro Pascal torso reveal. While not kid-friendly or the ideal pick for a first date, the Ridley-Scott-directed action movie was entertaining in its own right. The gods have spoken, and we give it three out of five stars.

XOXO,

Natalie and Emilia