Diving into makeup—dreaming, planning, and creating.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Make-up! Have you ever stumbled upon the rabbit hole of looking into different styles and cute eyeliners on Pinterest? Well, I have recently, but I’ve actually never wore make up as much. I grew up more like a tomboy and always stayed away from makeup. But now, as I’m exploring my feminine side more, I yearn to start doing my own makeup and experiment with it!

When it comes to makeup, I found out there are many steps to complete a full makeup face look. You need to prep your skin before foundation, concealer, contour, blush, and setting everything with powder. Sounds like a lot of products. I went on my own search to look for the right concealer that matches my color. I had a bit of trouble, so I combined a light one with a darker one to get a semi-right color!

I had fun doing some more searching and making my own Pinterest vision board of dream makeup looks I want to do in the future! Especially eyeshadow! I love going into stores to find cute pallets and designs. The packing is cute, the colors are cute, everything is cute! The only problem I face is that I have hooded eyes, which makes it much harder for me to put on eyeshadow and show it off since the skin folds over the lid, hiding traditional makeup placement.

Original Illustration Designed in Canva for Her Campus Media

But fear not! I found a trick and the solution to my dilemma. I need to apply the eyeshadow on top. Lowkey, it looks weird like I put too much eyeshadow on and it makes me look funny. But once I moved my head down and stopped widening my eyes, I was able to see that it worked! I finally applied eyeshadow just right!

I was so excited and learned a lot about my journey about make up! I learned what type of eyes I had, along with learning how to apply makeup the right way. I still have a way to go and probably will have to get more comfortable with makeup, but I’m doing this with an open mind and looking at it positively!