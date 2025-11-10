Why November 14th Is a Day Worth Surviving Midterms For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Neighbourhood’s New album and Now You See Me 3 both drop the same day

As a college student currently experiencing peak burnout from midterms and running purely on caffeine, it feels like the universe finally cut me a break. This upcoming Friday, November 14th, we’re getting not one, but TWO blessings: a brand new album and world tour from what in my opinion, is one of the best bands of all time, The Neighbourhood and the long-awaited release of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third film in the crime thriller Now You See Me series.

Between spending money I definitely didn’t have on concert tickets and planning my movie night outfit, Friday has officially become my beacon of hope in this dark midterm season. Whether you’re into alt-rock music, high-stakes magician heists, or both (guilty), I’ll give you a taste of what’s to come below!

The Neighbourhood

The Neighbourhood is officially back with a new album AND tour! Their upcoming record, (((((ultraSOUND))))), drops at midnight on November 14th, marking their first album since 2020’s Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones. The band has already given a sneak peek by releasing three songs off the album early:

Private

OMG

Lovebomb (scientifically proven to increase your dopamine levels, trust me)

This album blends ’90s alt-rock with the Neighbourhood’s signature California sound, and I’m so beyond hyped to hear the rest of it. What’s even better is that I somehow managed to finesse a ticket to the Madison Square Garden show on April 14th!! (RIP my negative bank account). As someone who lives for live music, seeing The Neighborhood in concert has been at the top of my bucket list for YEARS, and I wasn’t letting that opportunity pass me by. While I may be broke now, I know I’ll be emotionally rich come April! They’ll also be performing in other major cities, so check out the full list of tours and dates below.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Diagnosed with chronic ODFD (Obsessive Dave Franco Disorder) since birth, I genuinely cannot remember the last time I was so excited for a movie. If you’ve never seen Now You See Me, you’re missing out on one of the most fast-paced, thrilling, and uniquely heartfelt franchises of the 2010s. It follows the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians who use their magic to pull off some of the world’s most impressive crimes (it sounds ridiculous, but it’s like nothing you’ve ever watched before, I promise).

This third installment brings back Isla Fisher, who was cut out of the second movie due to her being pregnant at the time of filming. I’m especially excited to see how they introduce her back as well as the new plot, which follows the Horsemen as they take on a global criminal network—meaning more magic, more elusive mind games, and more reasons to be unproductive this weekend.

So, if you’re drowning in midterms…

Friday, November 14th, is your official permission slip to take a break. Whether you’re blasting the Neighbourhood’s (((((ultraSOUND))))) at midnight or catching Now You See Me: Now You Don’t in theaters with your friends, let this rare pop-culture crossover be your reminder to take a breather and have a little fun—you 100% deserve it.