5 New Fall Fragrances So Delicious You’ll Crave

Trees are changing colors, leaves are falling, and there is a cool breeze in the air. It is officially fall, which means that it is time to bring out the fall fashion, but we can’t forget about the fall scents. Using nostalgic scents such as pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon, some brands have created a blend of cozy notes for the perfect fall fragrance. From classic vanilla fragrance to crisp fall favorites, I have put together the top new fragrances to try for fall 2025.

Inspired by the flavors of fluffy vanilla and sparkling champagne, Secret Crush is the ideal gourmand fragrance to transport you to a chic Parisian soirée. Wrapping you in soft vanilla and chantilly lace, Secret Crush will warm up your brisk fall days.LoveShackFancy’s Secret Crush features key notes of whipped vanilla, champagne accord, and frosted chantilly. Sold online and in stores at Sephora or online at LoveShackfancy , this perfume comes in a travel size for $35 or full size for $125.

Emi Jay’s new toasty fragrance will give you a warm hug with one spritz. Inspired by an indulgent getaway, this fragrance is creamy, sweet with a soft floral. Toasted Sugar Aura Hair + Body Mist features key notes of spun sugar, sweet vanilla, and amber mist. Sold online and in-store at Sephora or online at Emi Jay this fragrance runs for $24.

Like a sweet vanilla ice cream with a rich caramel drizzle, Rare Beauty’s new Eau de Parfumwill make you want to indulge. This soft and decadent fragrance blankets you with the familiar scent of vanilla but unveils a hidden note of spicy ginger. Featuring notes of caramel, vanilla, and sandalwood, you can find this perfume online and in store at Sephora or online at Rare Beauty . This perfume comes in a $30 travel size and a $75 full size.

World of Chris Collins Forbidden Apple perfume is inspired by the Garden of Eden and the allure Eve felt when drawn to the apple. Taking the crispness from apples and the sweetness of vanilla bourbon, this perfume captures the idea of temptation. Featuring notes of red apple, pomegranate pulp, and vanilla bourbon, this fragrance will take you to a vintage speakeasy. Sold online and in store at Sephora and online at World of Chris Collins the perfume runs from $38 for travel size and $175 for a full size.