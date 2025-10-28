10 Last Minute Costumes You Can Make from Your Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FIT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is less than a week away, and you still don’t have a costume? Don’t panic, I’ve done the trend research, so you don’t have to. After scouring the internet, I’ve put together ten easy closet-to-costume looks you can throw together last minute, complete with styled looks by me and a Pinterest board for extra inspo!

1. Mime

I’ve been seeing this all over Pinterest lately, and I’m obsessed. Chances are, you already have a striped top buried somewhere in your closet. Pair it with a mini skirt and, of course, white gloves. Add a pop of reed accessories like tights or a bow, and finish the look off with classic mime makeup to pull it all together. A timeless costume that is effortlessly chic.

2. Fancy Nancy

This is the ultimate closet costume. That patterned dress you don’t know how to style? Take that with funky tights, mismatched socks, and your most colorful heels. For your hair, throw it up in a messy bun, pile as many hair clips as you can find, and top it off with a tiara to really channel Fancy Nancy energy. The best part about this costume is that you can layer as many random, colorful pieces as you want. The more chaotic, the better.

3. Subway Surfers

The baggy jeans you wear every day to class are about to come in clutch. Pair them with a white tank top, red beanie, and glasses for Tricky, then grab your best friend or partner to be Jake! For Jake, go for baggy jeans layered with a gray sweatshirt, denim jacket, and a baseball cap. Finish off the look with sneakers, a skateboard, and a spray can for the perfect Subway Surfers duo costume.

4. Dalmatian

Polka dots are so on trend right now, so this is a perfect costume you probably already have the pieces for. Grab a white and black polka dot dress or skirt, tie a red ribbon around your neck for a collar, and don’t forget the ears! You can finish it off with a spotted eye makeup look for a simple but still instantly recognizable Dalmatian costume.

5. Paddington

Another look that has been all over my Pinterest, so I just had to include it. Any blue trench coat, or even a denim jacket, works perfectly. Pair it with a khaki skirt, red rain boots, and a red bucket hat to capture Paddington’s iconic and adorable look. Bonus points if you carry an umbrella.

6. Rodrick Heffely

This might be my favorite costume idea on the list, and the easiest to pull together. Any rock band tee (or Loded Diper shirt) will do. Throw on baggy jeans, converse, black accessories, and go heavy on the eyeliner. Oh, and don’t forget drumsticks.

7. Cowgirl

Western is one of the trendiest styles this season, so a cowgirl costume is right on theme. Anything denim or flannel would work perfectly when paired with a statement belt, a cowgirl hat, and cowgirl boots. For an extra touch you can add lace details to your boots and hat to capture the full western vibe.

8. Ladybug / Bumblebee

Another trendy and cute costume that can be done solo or with a friend. Red and black polka dot dress and tights for a ladybug. Yellow and black striped dress and accessories for a bumblebee. All you need to add is antennas and wings, and then you’ve got a miraculous costume 😉.

9. Pirate

This costume is super versatile and allows you to express your style. Mix and match white or brown flowy tops, dresses, and corsets. Then add boots and an excessive amount of gold jewelry. To tie it all together add a bandana, hat, and a sword to finish the look.

10. a Mouse… duh!

Karen Smith’s iconic mouse costume from Mean Girls is super easy to put together last minute. All you need is a mini black dress and mouse ears, and a pink ribbon to tie around the dress. The perfect costume that never goes out of style.

Link to Closet to Costume Pinterest Board for more inspo!