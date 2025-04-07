Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
RF._.studio via Pexels
The Best Self-Tanners for a Sun-Kissed Glow

Emily Ellinger
As the days get warmer and the sun sticks around a little longer, one of the best seasons is right around the corner: SUMMER! And with summer comes that gorgeous, bronzy glow. But if you’re anything like me, getting a natural tan takes some time, so I love starting the season with some help from self-tanner. It gives me that sun-kissed look without spending hours in the sun. Tans take time, so why not try one of these go-to self-tanners to jumpstart your summer season?

St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse

A top choice for a natural, healthy-looking tan—St. Tropez delivers no streaks and no classic self-tan smell. It’s a bit of a splurge at $44, but totally worth it. It lasts about two weeks and was even named the best overall self-tanner by InStyle magazine.

Bondi Sands Liquid Gold

This one is my holy grail, and I’ll recommend it forever. Infused with argan oil and a coconut scent, it ditches that typical self-tan smell and keeps your skin moisturized. The best part? No rinse-off is needed. It gives you a bronzy look that lasts about a week—and at $26, one bottle lasts me 2–3 months!

Coco and Eve Sunny Honey

A favorite among my friends, this tanner smells like mango and guava and includes an anti-aging formula. It dries quickly, looks super natural, and lasts about a week. It’s packed with antioxidants for smooth, stress-free skin. At $38, it’s the perfect middle ground between the other two.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist

Not into mousses? This oil mist might be your thing—it takes just two minutes to apply! I haven’t used it myself, but my roommate swears by it. It’s super easy to use- no rinse-off is needed, like the Bondi Sands Liquid Gold (just wipe your palms afterward)- and it’s priced at $32. It’s packed with natural oils to keep your skin hydrated. If you’re a girl on the go, this one’s a must-try!

Skip the sunburns this summer and go straight for the glow!

