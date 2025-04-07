Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sabrina Carpenter / Instagram / Canva
Culture > Entertainment

Top Music Releases You Need to Add to Your Spring Playlist

Annie Hartnett
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Fairfield chapter.

Spring is finally here! It’s the perfect time to listen to some new music that reflects the warmer weather. Here’s a list of some new releases to get you in the springtime mood.

Role Model- Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably been hearing “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”. The audio has been trending on TikTok for months, and videos of Role Model bringing up a “Sally” during his concerts to sing the song are going viral. This is a perfect spring song that is guaranteed to boost any mood. 

Other great upbeat songs from the deluxe album include “Writing’s on the Wall”, “Look at That Woman”, “Deeply Still in Love”, and “Superglue”. 

Sabrina Carpenter- Short n’Sweet (Deluxe)

Sabrina Carpenter’s deluxe album has given new tracks, perfect for driving with the windows down or relaxing on the beach. Two of my favorites are “Busy Woman” and “15 Minutes”. These bubblegum pop hits will instantly be stuck in your head and should be on every spring playlist.

The Lumineers- Automatic

When I think of springtime, The Lumineers music comes to mind. The release of their new album Automatic fills with hits that are perfect for your spring playlist. 

“Same Old Song” is an upbeat track, even with its deeper lyrics. On the other hand, “You’re All I Got” has a more mellow vibe, and is an ideal study song during this season.

These are some new music recs I believe curate the perfect soundtrack for spring!

Annie Hartnett

Fairfield '26

Annie Hartnett is a writer for Her Campus’s Fairfield University chapter. She loves to write on the team and some of her favorite topics include pop culture, fashion, and mental health. She also has worked with the social media team to help curate content for Instagram and TikTok, as well as create designs on Canva to promote weekly articles. In addition to Her Campus, Annie is a New Student Leader at Fairfield, where she guides first year students and provides them with resources as they transition into college. She also is part of Fairfield University’s Student Association (FUSA) on the Marketing team where she works to boost engagement with students and market events for the class of 2026. Annie is a Marketing major and hopes to have a career in Social media marketing. She's also a general member of the Marketing Club and Women in Business where she hopes to gain exposure into the world of Marketing and other industries. In her free time, Annie loves exercising and trying new workout classes, watching rom-coms, and spending time with her friends and family. She loves listening to podcasts and all types of music, but her current top artists are Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan.