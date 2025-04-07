Top Music Releases You Need to Add to Your Spring Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Fairfield chapter.

Spring is finally here! It’s the perfect time to listen to some new music that reflects the warmer weather. Here’s a list of some new releases to get you in the springtime mood.

Role Model- Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably been hearing “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”. The audio has been trending on TikTok for months, and videos of Role Model bringing up a “Sally” during his concerts to sing the song are going viral. This is a perfect spring song that is guaranteed to boost any mood.

Other great upbeat songs from the deluxe album include “Writing’s on the Wall”, “Look at That Woman”, “Deeply Still in Love”, and “Superglue”.

Sabrina Carpenter- Short n’Sweet (Deluxe)

Sabrina Carpenter’s deluxe album has given new tracks, perfect for driving with the windows down or relaxing on the beach. Two of my favorites are “Busy Woman” and “15 Minutes”. These bubblegum pop hits will instantly be stuck in your head and should be on every spring playlist.

The Lumineers- Automatic

When I think of springtime, The Lumineers music comes to mind. The release of their new album Automatic fills with hits that are perfect for your spring playlist.

“Same Old Song” is an upbeat track, even with its deeper lyrics. On the other hand, “You’re All I Got” has a more mellow vibe, and is an ideal study song during this season.

These are some new music recs I believe curate the perfect soundtrack for spring!