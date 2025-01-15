The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2025 we are conquering the skincare game, and this is your ultimate guide. Starting your skincare journey can be daunting but it promises to be a rewarding investment. The industry has made it easy for us to overconsume products that don’t benefit our skin, simply because of the hype. Well, I am here to show you that a basic skincare routine goes a long way.

Please note, this is a basic skincare guide. If necessary consult a dermatologist for professional advice.

Identify your skin type

In order to know which products will work best for you, you must first identify your skin type. These are oily, dry or combination.

Oily skin: can appear more shiny in your T-zone ( your forehead, nose and chin). This can cause the appearance of enlarged pores.

Dry skin: can appear duller and at times flaky( especially in the winter months).

Combination skin: can appear as being both dry and oily. For example, dry cheeks but an oily T-zone.

Cleanser

Now that you have found your skin type, you can find the optimum skin care products for your skin. Cleansing is the first step of your skincare routine-it’s what removes, dirt, oil, makeup and other impurities, leaving you feeling fresh again!

Those with oily skin should focus on gel cleansers that work deep into the skin’s surface to dissolve and remove excess oils. By regulating the oil produced by your skin, it helps to reduce breakouts and environments where bacteria thrive.

My top 3 cleansers for oily skin :

HaruHaru WONDER – Black Rice Triple AHA Cleanser CeraVe – Blemish Control Cleanser Inkey List – Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Those with dry skin need to focus on bringing moisture back to their face, which is why it’s important to use more creamy, milky cleansers that don’t strip your skin but instead hydrate it! This aids your skin to produce its natural moisturising oils, before you have even added a moisturiser!

My top 3 cleansers for dry skin:

Cera Ve- Hydrating Cleanser Madagascar Centella – SKIN1004 The inkey list – Hyaluronic Acid Cleanser

Those with combination skin need a cleanser that both hydrates and removes excess sebum oil in the face.

My top 3 cleansers for dry skin :

Anua Heartleaf – Pore Deep Cleansing Foam Cetaphil – Daily Cleanser COSRX – Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser

3. Serum

Starting serums and finding the right one for you can feel scary, trust me I know! However, serums rejuvenate the skin, and are a great investment, producing long-lasting results that truly make a difference!

If you have a dry skin type, you need a serum that locks in moisture and reduces flakiness, hyaluronic acid is perfect for this. Hyaluronic acid is incredible for any skin type and has benefits such as providing skin with increased moisture & elasticity, decreased skin texture and anti-wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid is great for dry skin, as it penetrates moisture deep into the skin, helping it to retain hydration throughout the day.

My favourite hyaluronic acid serum ; The Ordinary – Hyaluronic Acid. Simple yet highly effective.

For oil and combination skin many serums overlap and can be used for both these skin types. For instance, salicylic acid , which removes dead skin cells, exfoliates the skin and repair your skin barrier. In turn unclogging pores and reducing oil production, while maintaining moisture.

My favourite salicylic acid serum – The Ordinary Salicylic Acid.

The Ordinary has a range of serums that are affordable and work wonders. Salicylic acid is by far one of my favourites.

Moisturisers

Despite common misconceptions, people of all skin types need to incorporate a moisturiser into their daily routine.

For oily skin its important to use oil-free gel moisturisers that hydrate without clogging pores.



My top recommendations for oily skin:

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

COSRX Oil-Free Ultra-Moisturizing Lotion

For dry skin, use thicker moisturisers that help to repair the skin barrier.



My top recommendations for dry skin:

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream

For combination skin, use a balanced moisturiser that hydrates without adding excess oil.



My top recommendations for combination skin:

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is one of the most underrated steps in the skincare routine that is arguably the most important. Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays, even in the winter or on cloudy days!

My top recommendation for oily skin:

Neutrogena Clear Face Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 55

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

My top recommendations for dry skin:

Eucerin Daily Hydration Cream SPF 30

EltaMD UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

My top recommendations for combination skin:

Paula’s Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun : Rice + Probiotics SPF 50

Before adding any new skin product to your face, remember to conduct a patch test: place a small amount of the product along the side of your neck, behind the ear or inner forearm. Wait 24-48 hours for any sign of irritation, itching or redness.

I hope this guide makes skincare seem less overwhelming. Enjoy the journey!

Sincerely,

Fashion xo