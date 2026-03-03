You said this was the year of the lock-in, it’s week 7…

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year we say the same thing: ‘This is the year of the academic comeback’. I hate to break it to you, but it’s nearly the end of term and the lock-in has been mid at best. As we get closer and closer to coursework deadlines and exam term, a surge of study sessions is becoming increasing necessary…

I have thought-up the optimum study environment, down to the last variable, so that we can both achieve the academic comeback we were searching for this term, it’s not too late to bounce back!

First of all, setting

Where you are studying is crucial for the quality of the lock-in. If you work best in an environment where there is noise, head to the chatty floor of the library, or a buzzing café. The white noise of conversation is sometimes all you need to zone out and focus on your assignment.

If you don’t want to hear as much as a whisper from other people, I suggest studying in your bedroom, the quiet section of the library, or reserving your own study room so that you can properly focus.

Music

Now, not all of us can lock-in when listening to music. Personally, I need music without lyrics because I get distracted easily. Might be a red flag, but I listen to either ‘Jazz in the background’, the ‘Harry Potter’ soundtrack or the ‘Little Women’ soundtrack, all located on Spotify whilst I work 90% of the time. It helps me focus, let’s not judge here.

Fuel

A snack is a MUST whilst studying. It’s always great as a little pick-me-up half way through a study session because it acts as an incentive to carry on. A trip to Market Place really boosts moral.

Bring a laptop charger

Although the slow decline of the laptop battery is a good excuse to stop studying, we can no longer use this as a way out, now that we are locking in! Bring a charger to prevent an abrupt end to the study sesh.

Change of setting

A walk or a 15 minute catch-up on forum steps is really beneficial to the quality of your lock-in. After sitting for 2 hours, a change of scenery is key in maintaining consistent focus and a good study performance.

Good luck, happy lock-in!