Why Sinners Deserves Every Oscar Nomination It Got

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Oscar nominations are officially out, and it comes as absolutely no surprise that Sinners has dominated this year’s Academy Awards. Leading with 16 nominations, the film has broken the record for most Oscar nominations received by a single film. Honestly, it does not come as a shock considering the film had everyone talking, sold out cinemas, and made over $368 million worldwide. After watching it twice in the cinema myself, I’d happily hand every single Academy Award to the cast and crew if I could. Here’s why I think this movie absolutely earned every nomination.

Starting with the cast, Michael B Jordan has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. His ability to embody the role of each twin was so impressive that I found myself forgetting it was the same actor half of the time. By playing not one, but two main characters exceptionally well, giving each a distinct personality and emotional depth, this nomination was a no brainer. The supporting performances were just as deserving of recognition. Wunmi Mosaku’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress feels especially earned, delivering a performance that is both emotional and unforgettable. Delroy Lindo, nominated for Best Supporting Actor, was equally memorable by being both effortless yet impactful in every one of his scenes. One performance that didn’t receive the recognition it deserved however, was Miles Caton. For a Hollywood breakout, his role in Sinners was outstanding, making his absence from this year’s nominations feel like a major snub.

Strong performances are only part of what makes Sinners so effective. The film also manages to completely rethink what the horror genre can be. What sets it apart is how confidently it weaves together history, societal expectations and the supernatural. Set in the 1930s Jim Crow era, the film uses vampire horror not simply to shock and scare audiences, but also to explore themes of trauma and survival. It makes the use of horror feel more intentional, reflecting the real tensions and fears of the era. When you look at the film as a whole, it’s easy to see why Sinners dominated the nominations. With Ryan Coogler at the helm, it’s hardly surprising that the film was as cinematically and narratively beautiful as it was. The screenplay, the cinematography, and the visual effects are all definitely worthy of their nominations, working together to create a film that’s as visual striking as it is emotionally powerful.

Sinners truly transcends to an Oscar-worthy film through its blues-infused soundtrack. Miles Caton’s voice, in particular, is breathtaking, making every lyric feel personal and powerful. One standout moment comes during “I Lied To You”, which has been nominated for Best Original Song. The scene transforms into a vivid, almost dreamlike, space where the music blurs the line between past and present, connecting memories of heritage from early blues music to its influence on hip-hop and contemporary beats. Together, the film’s music does not only accompany the movie, but also plays a key role in the storytelling, which is why this nomination feels completely earned.

Of course, there are plenty of other amazing films in the running at this year’s Oscars, but honestly, if Sinners doesn’t come home with at least a few wins, I’ll be thoroughly disappointed. Although, I may be a little biased considering it is easily my favourite film of 2025 and no matter what happens, I will continue recommending this masterpiece to everyone I know.