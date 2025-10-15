Why is social media essential for women’s sport? A spotlight on Ilona Mayer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sport is still something in today’s world that struggles to achieve equality for everyone. There remains a clear gender gap between men and women in professional sports, particularly in terms of pay, television coverage, and sponsorship opportunities. The ongoing lack of support for women’s sport often pushes female athletes to seek alternative ways to develop their careers. In recent years, social media has become a vital tool in helping them share their lives and grow their platforms.

A great example of someone using different industries to support and elevate her sports career is Ilona Maher. She has successfully expanded into social media and television to earn a sustainable income while also promoting her rugby team. Ilona is an Olympic rugby bronze medallist, an ex-contestant on Dancing with the Stars, and has millions of followers across her platforms.

Having a female athlete take centre stage on social media is incredibly important for younger girls, as it gives them a strong role model to look up to. It encourages them to get involved in sports and helps challenge the notion that men inherently have more opportunities in athletics. Ilona shares her personal experiences on social media, which allows audiences to connect with her and feel invested in the growth of women’s rugby. Using social media is essential in contemporary life to raise awareness of women’s sport and ensure it remains a viable path for future generations. As a prominent figure, Ilona also inspires other female athletes to engage with fans and build their own personal brands.

Social media plays a major role in contributing to the growth and recognition of women’s sport. It helps different audiences discover and engage with new sports, which in turn drives ticket sales and attracts sponsorship. For example, after Ilona Maher joined the Bristol Bears at the start of the year, the team sold out their stadium and even had to begin playing at the men’s stadium due to increased demand. When the Bristol Bears played at Exeter, the venue was packed, bringing in even those, like me, who previously had no interest in rugby. It’s not just about promoting the women’s game either. Social media is also a developing tool for the success of male athletes. Ilona’s popularity has helped increase sponsorship in the women’s game, and now brands are actively seeking to associate themselves with female athletes, which benefits the sport globally.

Overall, it’s clear that social media is vital in modern sport, particularly in helping women build platforms that showcase the quality and excitement of women’s competitions. The success and rising popularity of England’s women’s football team, for example, may well be partly due to social media exposure. While there’s still a long way to go before women’s and men’s sports are truly equal in the eyes of the public, social media is playing a powerful role in ensuring that future generations can admire and access women’s sport.