Why is it such a rush? The student accommodation crisis and what you can do about it

It has come to that time of year when anywhere you go on the University of Exeter campus you can hear heated discussions concerning housing. If you’re continuing your studies at Exeter next year, the likelihood is you’ve picked up on the scramble to secure accommodation. So, why is it such a rush to get a house, and what can you do about it?

There are several reasons why finding a student house in Exeter is a stressful, fast process. These stem from factors such as the university’s reputation, making it a popular university and therefore having a high student population, to students’ desire to secure a decently priced house in a convenient location. Exeter is a small city and has some houses already used for short-term lets and tourism. It is also on the more expensive side of student cities, meaning some students can struggle to find accommodation within their budget, especially if cheaper houses get swept up more quickly. Estate agents and landlords also tend to rush students into signing their houses, often telling them that they will lose the house to somebody else if they do not sign the contract as quickly as possible, creating a sense of panic.

For first-year students, this rush to sign a house can be particularly stressful, having only just met the people they are committing to living with for a year. For this reason, it can be better to focus more on everyone’s priorities when it comes to housing rather than how close you are with each other. If everyone has similar views on their budget, ideal location, and how loud they want the house to be, this could make a more peaceful and easy-going house than a group of friends with different priorities. It can also be isolating to live with your best friends, as getting to visit each other’s houses and meet each other’s housemates can be a big part of your social life in second and third year. If you’re really worried about who you’re living with, you can ask your landlord about their policy on replacement tenants. Most landlords will allow you to drop out of a housing contract if you have found a replacement tenant who will fill your space and pay your rent.

Issues with the quality of housing can also cause students to worry and rush into deciding on a house, fearing worse conditions elsewhere. Landlords and estate agents seem to be able to get away with selling students poor quality living conditions, knowing that they are a captive audience. It can be good to look out for specific issues when viewing a house, such as dampness, mould, and pests. It’s also advised to check the property for secure locks, doors, and windows, and ask the landlord if you’re unsure about the security of the property. Student houses are required by law to have working and regularly checked smoke alarms and fire blankets, which is another thing to look out for when viewing a house. Insulation is also important, as this can save your gas and electric bills from skyrocketing with heating, as well as being better for the environment.

The University of Exeter Student Guild’s Move Smart campaign has tips on how to look for a house, including advice on contracts. It also encourages students not to rush into signing house, stating that there is enough accommodation in Exeter that all students will find one, even if they sign onto it a little later. You can find the Move Smart initiative here: https://www.exeterguild.com/move-smart