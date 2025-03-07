The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Feminism recognises women’s abilities and unites them. However, criticism of feminism has increased as I grew up. The empowering spirit that urged all women to stand up for their beliefs feels quieter now, making feminism seem shameful. I can’t pinpoint when I became a feminist; it has always been part of me. Perhaps it was being pushed out of flight academy for being the only girl, missing out on activities because no female teacher was available, or enduring countless gender-based comments. Supporting a movement for equality seems obvious for many of us.

I am in no way generalising men when I say this, but often discussing feminism ends in sneers, aggravating comments, or a fear of labelling themselves with the movement. Yet, their mother, aunt, friend, and girlfriend have all had to experience some form of discrimination due to gender, but openly aligning with feminists or supporting the concept seems like an impossibility.

If you ask some men, “Are you a feminist?” You usually get a “No.” Now ask them, ” Do you believe in equal rights for men and women worldwide?” and you’ll get a “Yes.” Confused? Me too. I have had this conversation repeatedly with people I know, yet I am still puzzled by the answer.

Critics of feminism often view the movement as a threat, stemming from a misunderstanding of feminism, particularly the distinction between ‘feminist’ and ‘feminazi. ‘ If feminists were genuinely feminazis intent on infringing upon male rights, I could understand the hostility. However, this does not reflect the true essence of feminism. While feminazis may prioritise women’s rights due to historical oppression, feminists advocate for equality across all genders and a society that encourages self-expression. We should strive for a society free from gender oppression, which embodies the main objective of feminism. Feminism centres on choice, allowing women the freedom to define their identities and futures.

Conversely, some critics may view alignment with feminism as emasculating, associating it with femininity and being ‘girly. ‘ I believe this stems from fear and, subsequently, hatred. It may be controversial to say, but a man who can align himself with feminism, advocate for its causes, or support its views is more likely to be secure in his masculinity than a man who does not.

But is this fear of being a feminist truly something that men can address? Or is it merely another manifestation of the patriarchy that compels men to conform to their gendered stereotypes? The expectation to engage solely in activities that promote masculinity and to shun any femininity is a stereotype for men that patriarchy has perpetuated. Feminism is not exclusively a feminine concept; misunderstanding arises when traditional feminine traits such as gentleness and nurturing are associated with feminism, which is inaccurate. At its essence, feminism is about equality and is not a form of expression or behaviour. In fact, the negative perception of being “feminine” constitutes yet another microaggression against women, which feminism aims to eradicate; these outdated definitions of femininity contribute to a misunderstanding of feminism

If all those who criticised feminism became more aware of its meaning and goals, then the term “feminist” wouldn’t have become so looked down upon. If people engaged in conversations about feminism with the goal of understanding “female-dominated” issues and discussed them without the intention of speaking over women, we would reach a society where being a feminist was just normal and gender oppression would gradually decrease.