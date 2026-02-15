Why Bad Bunny’s Superbowl Half Time Show was More than Just a Performance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Bad Bunny stepped onto the stage at the Superbowl half time show, it wasn’t just a musical performance, it was a statement – a statement of culture, love and the power of community. After staying up until 1:30 in the morning, I couldn’t help but tear up at the pure positivity that radiated from his performance. Following a year of immense success, from winning big at the Grammys with album of the year, to being named Spotify’s most listened to artist of 2025, Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first musician to perform entirely in Spanish at one of the most watched, controlled and commercially driven sporting events in the world.

Performing at one of the biggest global sporting events feels monumental, especially as the event is historically dominated by English speaking artists. Witnessing a Spanish speaking Puerto Rican artist command such a global stage signalled how far Latin music has come, and how much power it holds. At no point did Bad Bunny dilute or Americanise his performance, instead he brought Spanish lyrics and hispanic culture directly to a global audience, a big moment for representation. In a global media environment where non-English voices are often marginalised, performing in Spanish on America’s biggest broadcast stage sends a clear message that cultural legitimacy does not require translation.

Statistics predict it will be the most watched half time performance of all time, with more than 135 million viewers, attracting more than 20x the viewers of the established ‘anti-woke’ alternative Turning Point USA show. His appearance as performer triggered mass debate, with many Americans claiming it was ‘un-American’ to host a Spanish speaking artist as headliner. This discourse neglects to appreciate that Bad Bunny, an American citizen, one of the most respected and talented artists globally, was entitled to take up that space on the stage.

The BBC described it as a ‘love letter to his native Puerto Rico’. Bad Bunny frequently uses his platform to bring attention to Puerto Rico, a self-governing territory of the US, whether it be natural disasters, economic inequality, or government corruption. Despite being a US territory, Puerto Rico is often neglected in US political discourse, but it was at the heart of this performance, through the imagery of the sugarcane farm, the setting of the barrio, and the symbolism of family.

His performance featured Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and cameos from celebrities such as Pedro Pascal and Cardi B, figures who have been outspoken against ICE. Bad Bunny himself declared ‘Ice Out’ during his victory speech at the Grammys. Even without an explicit message of protest against the Trump administration in this show, the performance was a political act in itself. With all the flags dancing upon a background of fireworks, set to a billboard reading ‘The only thing more powerful than hate is love’ and with a football adorned with the slogan ‘Together, we are America’, it sent a message of belonging, identity and the power of uplifting one and other.

Bad Bunny’s performance was not loud in its politics, which is precisely what makes it so powerful. Through his presence at the superbowl, he made a statement, remaining unapologetically himself and proud of his culture on a global stage. The positivity and fun radiated from the dancing, heartfelt lyrics and scenes of people waving their flags with pride. His performance proves that it matters who has the microphone, and his messages of unity stood out in the current political climate.