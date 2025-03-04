Where to watch this awards season’s top films!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the 2024/25 award season making its conclusion yesterday, you might be wondering where to watch this season’s top contenders and award winners. Here is a list of the top performing movies this awards season, where to watch them and what they’re about!

Emilia Pérez

Summary: Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez is a Mexican-set musical tells the story of a Mexican lawyer who is offered an unusual job to help a retired cartel boss fake her death and undergo gender-affirming procedures.

Oscar nominations: Leading with 13 nominations at the Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actress.

Where to watch: Currently available through Netflix via a subscription service and available to rent or buy through Amazon prime and Apple TV.

The Brutalist

Summary: The Brutalist is a controversial drama that follows the story of a man who escapes post war Europe to America and rebuilds his entire life when he is noticed by a wealthy industrialist who recognises his architectural talent.

Oscar nominations: Ten nominations, including best picture, best director and best actor.

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy from Apple TV, Amazon prime and the Sky store.

Wicked

Summary: Wicked is a film adaptation of the well-known west end musical that explores the backstories of Glinda and the wicked witch of the west from The Wizard of Oz.

Oscar nominations: Ten nominations, including best picture, best supporting actress and best original song.

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy from Apple TV, Amazon prime and the Sky store.

A Complete Unknown

Summary: A Complete Unknown is a biopic starring Timothee Chalamet that delves into the early life of US singer Bob Dylan. The movie follows his rise to fame, intimate relationships and controversial choices that made his name known internationally.

Oscar nominations: Eight nominations, including best picture and best director.

Where to watch: The Movie has not yet been put onto streaming platforms but is available to view at most local and chain cinemas such as Vue or Odeon!

Conclave

Summary: Conclave is a gripping drama set within the secretive process of selecting a new pope which reveals a trail of deep secrets that could permanently alter the foundations of the Roman Catholic church.

Oscar nominations: Eight nominations, including best picture, best actor and best adapted screenplay.

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy from Apple TV, Amazon prime and the Sky store.

The Substance

Summary: The Substance is a horror and thriller movie that follows a fading celebrity who takes a black-market drug that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself, and things go horribly wrong.

Oscar nominations: Five nominations, including best hair and makeup, best picture and best director.

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy from Apple TV, Amazon prime and the Sky store.