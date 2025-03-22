Where to find the best pizza in Exeter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my nearly 3 years at Exeter University, I’ve been out for more meals than I can remember. Whilst it’s fun to try out new foods, there is no meal I love more than a good old pizza, and it’s always my go-to when eating out. So, here are my three favourite independent places in Exeter to go for pizza, whether that’s for date night, a catch up with friends, or a solo dining experience.

The Old Firehouse

Starting off strong, The Old Firehouse is probably one of the most iconic Exeter uni student destinations. Devouring a giant pizza over some pints with friends feels like a rite of passage, and it would be criminal not to include The Old Firehouse on this list. My favourite thing about The Old Firehouse, as cliché as it sounds, is the vibe. Kitted out in fairy lights, bunting, and wooden pews seemingly straight out of a church, this is the perfect destination for a chilled out, cosy meal with your pals. Their fabulous drink selection means I can get my Old Mout ‘Berries and Cherries’ fix, and the pizzas themselves are divine. They’re massive, arriving in 14” wicker trays which will look amazing on your Instagram story. Most importantly, The Old Firehouse’s pizzas have that homely, comforting taste that just fits seamlessly with the pub’s overall vibe. Top it off with a delicious garlic and herb mayonnaise and you’ve got all the components for a mouthwatering, food-coma-inducing meal.

On The Waterfront

For a more boujee experience, On The Waterfront hits the spot. A stroll around the Quay followed by pizza is a timeless Exeter summer date, and where better to go than On the Waterfront? Walking into this restaurant feels a bit like entering a cave, with its domed ceilings and atmospheric, moody lighting. Onto the main event: the pizza. They do giant ‘dustbin lid’ 16” pizzas which are great for sharing (or eating all by yourself – I’m not judging!), and you can even do half and half toppings to get the best of both worlds. With 17 pizza options on the menu, plus loads of additional toppings to choose from, there is bound to be something for everyone.

On The Waterfront also sources as many of their ingredients locally as possible, including dairy products from Longman’s in Yeovil and soft drinks from Luscombe in Buckfastleigh, meaning you’re supporting loads of local businesses too.

The Flat

Finally, my favourite restaurant in Exeter. The Flat is an intimate, homely, pizza lover’s haven and the best place to go for a rustic, wood-fired pizza. You really feel part of the cooking experience at The Flat, because you can see the chefs cooking the pizzas in the oven just behind the counter. Their pizzas are thin, crispy, and all-round perfect. I’d honestly take the ‘fresh’ pizza as my Death Row meal – it’s that tasty! The Flat is a fully vegetarian restaurant, and they have loads of vegan and gluten free options, which is great for anyone with dietary restrictions! I love being able to take my pick from anything on the menu, without feeling restricted by a limited vegetarian selection. They also make the best garlic dip I’ve ever tried, the perfect balance between tangy and creamy. You can wash their delicious pizzas down with a thick, creamy vegan milkshake, which is essential for those who, like me, can’t get through the day without a sweet treat. The Flat is definitely one you need to book in advance because it’s so small with limited seating. However, they do do takeaways, so don’t be too disappointed if you can’t get a seat!

That’s my top three places in Exeter to go for pizza! It feels impossible to pick just one as the ‘best’, as they each offer quite a different experience. So, I’ll conclude that whilst there is not one top place, these three truly are the best of the best, and well worth checking out whilst you’re still a student here!