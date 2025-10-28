Where coffee comes from: A journey through its history.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coffee is a billion-pound industry. There are coffee shops on every high street, in every shopping centre, and on every university campus in the country. Most people drink coffee but do you know where it actually comes from? It has a fascinating history, and its arrival in England in the mid-17th century is particularly interesting. Here’s how it happened.

The origin of coffee is a debated topic, but it’s most commonly believed to come from Ethiopia. According to legend, coffee was discovered by Kaldi, a goat herder, in 800 AD. The story goes that Kaldi noticed his goats became unusually energetic and alert after eating red berries from a certain tree. Curious, he brought the berries to a local monk. The monk declared the berries were from the devil and threw them into the fire. As they burned, they released a rich, inviting aroma. Regretting his reaction, the monk retrieved the roasted berries and brewed them in hot water. Monks then began drinking this concoction to help them stay awake during long hours of prayer. While this tale is likely more myth than fact, it remains one of the most well-known origin stories of coffee.

Another version points to Yemen. In this account, a Yemeni traveller noticed a bird feeding on coffee berries and becoming highly energised. Inspired, the traveller tried the berries himself to stay more alert. Historical records suggest that coffee beans were brought from Ethiopia to Yemen, where they were first cultivated. This marks the earliest documented use of coffee.

Coffee began to spread internationally in the 16th century, gaining popularity in Turkey, Syria, and Egypt. Its stimulating effects made it useful for staying awake during religious rituals and prayers. By 1475, coffee had reached Constantinople, where the first coffee house was established. These coffee houses were similar to modern ones: places where people met to socialise, enjoy music and performances, and drink coffee. They also became centres for sharing information and news especially important in a time when the printing press had only recently been invented.

When coffee spread to Europe, it first arrived in port towns, which were vital trading hubs. Venice embraced coffee in the mid-17th century, though at first it was only accessible to the wealthy. Coffee reached England shortly afterward, largely due to colonisation and trade through the British East India Company. The first English coffee house opened in Oxford in 1650, with London quickly following. However, these spaces were not open to everyone; only men were allowed inside, where they would discuss politics, share business ideas, and debate the issues of the day.

Coffee is something that connects people across the world. My obsession with coffee started in college because everyone was drinking it, and I didn’t want to be left out. Since then, I’ve basically had a coffee every day, and I’m constantly trying new flavours and styles, even though my go to is an iced vanilla latte. Different countries prepare it in different ways, and we all have our favourites. Hopefully, I’ve helped you better understand the fascinating journey of coffee and why it’s important to know its history. Coffee’s story is one of global connection, shaped by colonisation and inequality, but also by progress and the cultural developments that continue to define the modern world.