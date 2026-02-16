This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world of nutrition is full of nuance.

It’s a space often crowded with bold claims and quick fixes, many with little scientific evidence to back them up. There is no single answer that works for everyone, and unfortunately, no magic silver bullet when it comes to health.

The global health and wellness industry is booming, and everyone seems to be fighting for attention. In a world full of conflicting nutrition advice, so called “wellness influences” and fad diets, nutritionists help to bring evidence-based advice back into the conversation.

But who are nutritionists and why are they important?

What is a Nutritionist?

A nutritionist is a professional who delivers evidence-based advice about diet and lifestyle habits, and how these influence overall health and wellbeing. They are trained in nutritional science and understand the complex relationship between food, health, behaviour, and disease prevention.

Despite being a specialised profession, nutritionists work in a wide variety of settings. Some work in public health, policy making or education. Others work in research, sports performance, the food industry or private practice. Their day-to-day roles can look very different, but they all share the same foundation in evidence-based nutrition.

You may be surprised to learn there are only 5,000 registered nutritionists in the UK!

The professional body for registered nutritionists in the UK is the Association for Nutrition (AfN). Those on the register have the titles Associate Nutritionist (ANutr) or a Registered Nutritionist (RNutr).

If you’re looking for dietary advice that is credible and evidence-based, these are the letters to look out for.

However, unlike “dietitian”, the title “nutritionist” is not currently legally protected in the UK. Dietititans are regulated by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), where as anyone can technically call themselves a nutritionist, regardless of qualifications. This makes the nutrition landscape challenging for both registered professionals and those in the public trying to navigate trustworthy advice.

What is the difference between a nutritionist and a dietitian?

Both roles are grounded in nutrition science but their training, regulation and scope of practice differ.

Dietitians are clinically trained and regulated healthcare professionals. They often work in hospitals and healthcare settings, managing medical conditions.

Registered nutritionists, focus on public health, prevention, research, policy, sports or education. While there is some overlap, dietitians are qualified to treat clinical conditions in medical settings, whereas nutritionist tend to focus on population health and disease prevention.

Both professions are vital but they operate in different spaces within the wider nutrition field.

Ok, but why do Nutritionists Matter?

With rising rates of lifestyle-related diseases, widespread misinformation on social media, and extreme diets being made trendy, nutritionist play a critical role in cutting through that noise.

They provide advice that is evidence-based, realistic and sustainable. Rather than promoting restriction or quick fixes, they help to build long-term habits that support both physical and mental health.

Nutrition is about improving energy, concentration, disease prevention, sporting performance, gut health, longevity and overall quality of life. In a culture that tires to reduce food to calories and tends, nutritionists bring the focus back to enjoying your food and overall health.

What is the path to becoming a nutritionist?

Becoming a nutritionist typically involves studying an accredited Nutrition degree at university. Graduates can then apply to register as an Associate Nutritionist (ANutr) with the Association for Nutrition.

After at least three years of relevant professional experience and continued development, associated can apply to become a Registered Nutritionist (RNutr). Many nutritionists go on to specialise in areas such as public health, sports nutrition, research, policy or the food industry.

Overall, the profession is rooted in evidence-based science, shaped by critical thinking and driven by wanting to improve overall health for everyone.