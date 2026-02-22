What Costume Design does for Shipping.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me and cannot consume any piece of media without developing a deep obsession with at least one couple, canon or not, then you will understand the plight of searching for any little thing that tells us something about their relationship. In fact, even more so with fanon ships as we really do have to look at every single detail! Often, we clutch at straws, grasping for anything that furthers our shipper agenda, however, costume designers and the wardrobe department are the hidden heroes. Through dressing characters in clothes that further their personality but also give us clues to their relationships with other people, they are intentional with costumes, and us shippers reap the benefits! Read on for some of my favourite examples.

Costuming can be used to display personality within a relationship, and further the portrayal of certain dynamics in relationships. Firstly, we have the opposites. Grumpy x Sunshine, black cat x golden retriever, artsy x academia: classic opposites attract, brings out the other side in each other, soft spot type of love tropes. You might think of Jake and Amy from Brooklyn 99 with their classic leather jacket versus ‘put-together’ work outfit. Another one may be Nick ‘flannel and whatever jeans I can find’ Miller and Jess ‘is this too many clashing patterns?’ Day. Even couples like Ross and Rachel, where fashion is Rachel’s whole thing and Ross just isn’t really there, but it works to portray how despite their different interests and portrayals of their personality, they can still work.

Conversely, we have one of my favourite examples, which is when characters costumes match. It can be subtle: the same colour; same style of clothing; same fit, but best believe I run with it every single time. In Criminal Minds, JJ and Emily wear the same shirt on different episodes, almost as if behind the scenes there’s a relationship that leads to them sharing clothes… Similarly, in Alaska Hotch is wearing a quarter zip one day then the next Emily is wearing it. And every single video I see proving that Hotchaway was a thing by how they always colour coordinated outfits just furthers my love for them. To imagine conversations in the morning before they go into the BAU where Elle chooses a red top so Hotch opts for a red tie to match… Makes my little heart sing!

We can also look at costume design to see how a relationship develops throughout the movie or series, allowing viewers to visualise a real development in both individual and entwined personalities. For example, in the way comfort may grow between characters, or alternatively how they may experience emotional distance. Imagine character A visiting character B wearing a long coat, completely covered, refusing to be seen, after they had seen each other in nothing the night before. A visible wall is put up for the readers to understand the change in relationship outside of the writing or direction.

Character development outside of the relationship is just as important as within for well written shows and movies, and I think of Connell and Marianne. Marianne who was bullied at school for how she presented herself, but who then went on to shine at university and grow into herself. Her style changed with that transformation, and so when she reunited with Connell, their relationship inevitably shifted as how they knew each other before was no longer the truth. Connell didn’t know this version of Marianne who wore dresses and makeup, who smoked cigarettes and drank wine. The visceral shift in presentation highlights to the viewer just how paradoxical this new life is to the them against everything they knew at home, and therefore the changes and shifting of their relationship.

At the root of it, costuming is vital to the emotions we feel when consuming media. We all recognise when an outfit doesn’t fit the character or the vibe of the show, we all can tell when an outfit is poorly made or isn’t historicall accurate. It is so important for believability and connection, two of the most important things that make shows truly good. So pay attention, and your viewing experience will be intensely elevated!