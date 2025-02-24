Weak in the Knees: A Review of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bridget is back, and she’s still a hot mess – only this time, she’s a widowed hot mess (RIP Mark Darcy, gone but never forgotten). Yes, ladies, Helen Fielding did the unthinkable—she killed off Mr. Perfect (sob).

But don’t worry, because our queen rebounds in the most unexpected way with a 29-year-old boy toy named Roxster. Yep, Bridget’s now officially a cougar, and honestly? I am here for it. I swooned. I fainted. I absolutely needed to fan myself while watching him charm the pants off Bridget (and me, tbh). He’s got that effortless, too-cool-for-school vibe, but with just enough vulnerability that makes you want to both kiss him and wrap him in a blanket. Total heartthrob material.

Speaking of swooning, can we talk about the soundtrack? “Mad About the Boy” by Dinah Washington is basically Roxster’s song—every time he walks in, I’m convinced this track should be playing on a loop. It captures that dreamy, “too good to be true” vibe and feels like every girl who’s fallen for someone who seems a little out of reach. Every track on the soundtrack feels like a love letter to the messy, fabulous, heart-pounding rollercoaster that is life (and dating). Whether you’re crying over your ex, swooning over Roxster, or dancing around your living room after a great date, this soundtrack has you covered. So, yes—I’m obsessed.

Now, let’s talk about the return of the darling Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). I thought we were done with this charming, self-absorbed cad, but nope—Daniel’s back in all his problematic glory. He still has his trademark smirk and manages to make every situation about him. But this time, we get a little peek into his softer side (or at least, he tries). Do I want Bridget to get back with him? NEVER. But is he a literal sex god? Yes, yes, and YES. I mean, come on, it’s impossible to not see Daniel Cleaver as the kind of guy who walks into the room and somehow radiates that whole “I know I’m fabulous, and you’re lucky to be in my orbit” energy. Hugh Grant was born to play this role. His effortless confidence is off the charts, and every flirty remark he makes has you swooning. Let’s face it, we all secretly want to be Daniel Cleaver’s dirty bitch.

So, would I watch it again? Absolutely. Would I cry? Definitely. Would I eat all my popcorn within the first 20 minutes? 100%.

Final Verdict: 4/5 Stars (One star deducted for the emotional trauma of losing Mark.)