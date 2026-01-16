Veganuary in Exeter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Exeter chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This January many people will be excited to start 2026 from scratch, changing up their routines and lifestyle. Have you considered going plant-based as a possible new habit you could implement? Veganuary is a UK charity created in 2014 with the purpose of encouraging people to try a plant-based diet.

In the past decade, interest in reducing one’s consumption of animal products (whether it be for the planet, animals, health or other reasons) has risen accordingly. Many organisations are now advocating for, or even taking part in, Meat-free Mondays. Plant-based options are becoming increasingly popular and available everywhere!

Exeter itself is full of delicious vegan options, making it the perfect place to start your plant-based journey. Whether you just want to try new dishes, slightly reduce your animal consumption or go completely cold-turkey (pun intended) this Veganuary: here’s your go-to guide on how to do it!

Supermarkets’ “free-from” sections

A couple years ago, it would be impossible to find vegan alternatives easily. Now? There’s an abundance of them! Most big supermarkets – such as the Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer in Exeter High Street – have free-from sections and plant-based lines. There you can find the things you might be craving this Veganuary, but plant-based.

Many people find the transition difficult because they miss the taste of meat and of dairy products like cheese. Worry not: your local supermarket might just hold the answer to your problem! Dairy-free cheeses and yogurts, plant-based burgers and chicken nuggets… you’re likely to find something that fulfils your wishes. While it might take a bit of trial and error to find your favourite, you have all January to embark on this foodie adventure! Plus, these alternatives can sometimes be cheaper than the original products and they will definitely be better for the planet and the animals.

Exeter’s veggie restaurants

Exeter is a small city. As a result, it has a lot less vegan and vegetarian restaurants compared to other bigger places like London. But, fear not! There are still a few restaurants for you to eat to your heart’s content. Right by the Cathedral, we have the newly opened Sprouts Plant Cafe, which has your classic drinks, as well as salads and incredible Portuguese custard tarts. I really recommend you give it a try next time you’re at the Cathedral Green!

Just across the road, in South Street, we have Exeter’s delicious plant-based deli. The meat, cheese and focaccia in their sandwiches are all homemade, and their tiramisu cup is out-of-this world! Opposite to it, in North Street, lies the vegetarian restaurant Herbies. It offers a diverse menu with plenty of vegan options. Either way, you won’t be disappointed!

Now, if you head down to Fore Street, the vegan options become plentiful. We have the delicious veggie pizzas at the Flat and the gourmet food of Sacred Grounds – their vegan poached eggs and caviar are insane! Moreover, if you desire less of a restaurant/café experience and want instead to satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further. Cake or death is nearby and ready to provide you with the most delicious treats! With all these fabulous veggie restaurants, there’s no reason not to try at least one this Veganuary.

Give the plant-based options a try

Besides the veggie restaurants, there’s plenty more places where you can enjoy great vegan dishes. In the last few years, many big restaurants and cafes have been adding vegan options to their menus. Love hot chocolate and sausage rolls? Why not try Greggs’ vegan pastries and ask for soy milk (free of charge!) in your Caffe Nero’s drink? Or maybe Wagamama’s, where over a third of the menu is veggie!

However, if you want to support local independent cafes, there’s still plenty to choose from. Be it Gandy, Sidwell, Margaret or High Street, there is, at the very least, one or two restaurants with a vegan option for you to try. From Kin Khao Café been able to veganise all of its dishes to Dinosaur Café’s delicious vegetarian/vegan section, your favourite Exeter coffee shop / restaurant is likely to have a vegan option!

So, this Veganuary, why not try something new?

Take advantage of the Veganuary offers

On top of the free-from sections, many supermarkets and some restaurants offer exclusive discounts on vegan products. While the plant-based basics – legumes, vegetables, fruits and grains – are all very cheap, the meat and dairy alternatives tend not to be. This can discourage some people to give veganism a try. As a result, many of these plant-based options, like vegan cheeses and lasagna, are priced cheaper or put under promotions (Sainsbury’s 2 for 3!) to make Veganuary more accessible.

Moreover, during the month of January, many places will release limited Veganuary edition products and dishes. Keep an eye out for new vegan pre-made meals at your local supermarket! Did you know Lidl has launched 28 meat-free products (starting at £1.09)? Or that Starbucks has added 5 new vegan options to their menu? Even if you don’t want to completely step out of your comfort zone, you lose nothing adding an interesting-looking vegan product to your basket. You never know, it might become a staple in your grocery shop!

Find fellow Veganuary partakers

If you are interested in partaking in Veganuary but don’t want to do it alone, why not meet like-minded people? The University of Exeter’s Vegetarian and Vegan Society welcomes anyone who is interested in trying delicious plant-based food. It doesn’t matter if you are plant-based or not! Similarly, you can join online communities who are also committing to being vegan this January.

If none of those options convince you, get your friends and/or family to join in! You can frame it as a challenge. Or just mention its positive impact on the planet, the animals, your health and your pockets. They don’t even need to go vegan. What if you both just try a plant-based option next time you are at your go-to restaurant / doing your weekly shop?

Veganuary is most enjoyable when you have others to support you through the journey.

We might be halfway through January already, but it’s never too late to give Veganuary a try. The exclusive offers will remain available until the 31st of January, and there’s definitely at least one you’ll enjoy. Even after January ends, choosing the plant-based option does wonders for the planet and the animals (and your health, if it isn’t overtly processed!). If you want to spice up your lifestyle this 2026, opening yourself up to a new world of foodie possibilities might just be the way. And, by the way, Veganuary’s official colour is pink, same as Her Campus’… if that’s not a sign, I don’t know what is!