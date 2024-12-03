University of Exeter societies that you can explore the world with!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University societies offer so many incredible opportunities and sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming trying to do everything you want to. If travel and adventure is your thing, here is a list of a few societies who offer incredible trips around the UK and abroad so hopefully you can find the perfect travel opportunity for you!

1. Expedition society

If hiking and adventure is your thing, University of Exeter’s expedition society is the place for you. They offer regular trips around the country to destinations such as The Lake District, The Peak District, Devon and Cornwall. Their walks cater to a range of abilities and their memberships allow you to borrow all the equipment you would need for an adventure in the mountains. The society also run international summer trips – last year they hiked the Spanish pyrenes and the year before they hiked along the alps, passing through France, Italy and Switzerland!

2. adventure society

If Hiking isn’t your thing and a chill holiday sounds more up your street then adventure society is one to look out for. Only in their second year running, last year they managed to organise a group trip to Marrakesh! The trip cost between £700-800 for everything, including accommodation, flights and food. Adventure society is a fantastic opportunity to meet like-minded people who love an adventure.

3. Surf society

As well as running regular trips around the UK, University of Exeter’s surf society run two yearly trips abroad. These trips are beginner and advanced friendly and are accessible to all who want to get into surfing. This year’s winter trip is to Morrocco, costing £295 excluding flights. Their summer trip has not yet been announced but last year they went to Spain and the year before was Portugal.

4. Sailing society

The University of Exeter’s sailing club run sailing weeks abroad. This year their trip is to Croatia for 7 days. No sailing experience is required to attend these trips, and it is a fantastic opportunity to meet like-minded university students and to gain experience sailing around the Croatian coastline. The trip is under £500 for both members and non-members.

5. Snow sports society

The Snow sports society run their infamous trip to Tignes in the French alps every easter and it is not one to miss out on if you love to Ski. The trip is a 7-day self-catered trip with a 6-day lift pass. The base price is £499 with add ons available for gear hire, airport transfers, events and club nights.