Travel companies that offer student discounts!

If you’re on the hunt to book your next holiday or are trying to beat the winter blues and need a last-minute trip abroad, here are some travel companies that are currently offering student discounts! Most discounts are through UNidays and student beans so make sure to sign up in case any new travel discounts become available.

1. Easy jet holidays (student beans)

Easy jet holidays offer a £25 student discount when booking package holidays! Easy jet package holidays include flights, transfers, hotels and luggage. The offer is open now and ends in September so plenty of time to check out the locations easy jet has to offer!

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/uk/easyjet-holidays-161abe1d-69fa-4529-9507-815e07ea5865?offer=0-student-discount-7341291a-e685-4a9d-b37e-151e378865af

2. TUI holidays (student beans)

Like Easy Jet, TUI offer a slightly more impressive £50 student discount on their holiday packages. The deal is valid on package holidays from now up until the 30th of April 2025. So if you didn’t manage to grab a place on the uni ski trip, TUI has lots to offer for travel during the Easter holidays.

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/uk/tui?offer=0-student-discount-9aaa4ebc-8e74-42a7-9ca5-a3df6be6af33

3. Hotels.com (student beans & UNidays)

If package holidays aren’t your think and you prefer to channel your inner travel agent, then hotels.com offers a 10% student discount on any hotel that you book through them! They also offer free cancellation and it’s only a £10 minimum spend to access this discount.

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/uk/hotels-com?offer=code-10-student-discount-a54d17bf-b410-489c-beb0-6c3c1526052f

4. Post Office travel insurance (student beans)

Travel insurance is often one of those sneaky costs that pop up when trying to book a holiday. However, the post offices 15% student discount on travel insurance makes the financial burden a little less heavy!

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/uk/post-office?offer=0-student-discount-post-office

5. National express buses (student beans & UNidays)

If home comforts are more your thing, travelling the UK by bus is a very affordable option! National express offers a 15% student discount all year around and for a limited time only is currently offering a 30% student discount with student beans.

https://www.studentbeans.com/student-discount/uk/national-express?offer=code-10-descuento-para-estudiantes-17dd76a8-8792-4272-8eee-29899fef40b0